Jan. 29: O.C. Duffey, Mrs. Peggy Byrd, Natalie Compton, Andrew J. Long, Douglas Bryant, Lillian Ridgeway, Ellen Starr, Winnie Laurie Wilson, Diane Parker, Franklin Darcy, Cary Hurst, Amanda Knowles Walker, Greg O’Neal, Chester Jenkins, Lindsey Elizabeth Coleman.
Jan. 30: Jackson Turner, Joe Sellers, Jr., George Caston Barber, Cindy Brittain, Darlene Gilbert, Jody Brooks, Angela Teagle.
Jan. 31: Judson Harmon, Jim Browning, Charles Gary Wilson, Donna M. Lindsey, Martha Elaine Eberhardt, Mrs. Johnny Wells, Melissa Ann McConnell, Sheila Anderson, Laurie Sue Jones, Cornelius Crowder, Doug Durrett, Joel Wayne Maddox.
Feb. 1: Bert Carmichael III, W.B. Reeves, James Ronald McCarty, Mrs. Tommy Garrett, John Anthony Grant, Tammy Lynn Jones, Joseph P. Spain IV, Krissy Leverett, Kathy Leverett, Mrs. John M. Porter, Phil Washington, Rebecca Long.
Feb. 2: Cary Kelly, Mrs. J.H. Jackson, Mrs. George Cannon, Regina Moody, James L. Ray, Kay Fincher, Deborah Kendrick Brown, Kathy McDonald, Jimmy Adams, Earl Colbert.
Feb. 3: Robert Lee Waldrop, Doris Cook, Mrs. Johnny Colwell, Dan Wright, John Cook, Robert Green, Jr., Leigh Ann Lassiter, Ceason Johnson, Jessica Ann Chapman, John Olin Pettigrew, Jr., Kathy McElhaney.
Feb. 4: Franklin McLendon, Kipling L. Wise, Edith Brooks, Mrs. R.L. Bennett, Robert Lee Evans, John Ronnie Kimbell, Maurice Walter Carmichael, Jr., Jackie Cook, Ruth Duffey, Mrs. T.E. Grubbs, Henry Cecil Sims, Ellen Henry, Jeffrey Raynor, Mrs. D.R. Arnold, Mary Boan, Cathy Barnes, Whitney Claire Hudgens, Brandi Drake.
Feb. 5: Frank S. Maddox, Stephen Henry Ball, Mrs. J.M.L. Comer, Roy Calvin Letson, Claudia Jean Ivey, Jackie Rooks, Davis Thomas, Neale Elliott, Brenda Jones, Mrs. Grace M. Meredith, Mrs. Mary Ann Stevenson, Nolan Watson Jr.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.