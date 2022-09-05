Sept. 7: Marvin N. Maddox, Mertice Etheridge, Donnie Caston, Randy Long, Scott Wayne Washington, Gladys Melinda Burford, Joey Westbury, Hugh W. Phillips, Lindy Burford Waites, Debbie Thompson, Steed Benton Tucker, Bryant King, Regina Whitaker, Walter Cochran, Lynda Head Jester, Bill Corley.

Sept. 8: Melvin R. Strawn Jr., Aubrey Leonard Bankston, Tony Trimble, Cary Maddox, Early Respress, Kimberly Cardell, Jackie Riley, Adam Bradshaw, Mark Barnes, Amanda Moncrief, Tiffany Fletcher.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.