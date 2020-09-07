Sept. 2: J.D. Stephens Jr., Richard Francis Burford, F.E. Gibson, Donna Arlene Cawthon, Grover Cochran, Mrs. Helen Brenda Williams, Andy Kersey, Mrs. O.E. Nutt, Johnathan Thurston, Ken Hawley, Justin Fisher, Evelyn Taylor, Robert Eidson.
Sept. 3: Wilbur Howell Singley, George Brooks, Mrs. A.J. Youngblood, Frank Coleman, C.B. Harris, Mrs. V.R. Ray, Eric Nutt, Mrs. Teresa Townsend, Mrs. T.L. Grant, Carissa Butteworth, O.C. Stodghill.
Sept. 4: Nancy Carol Smith, Russell Crumbley, Chas Russell Cochran, Mrs. Lloyd H. Jenkins, James C. Lynch, Jr., Jeff Powell, Betty Faye McDaniel, Quint Anderson, Haley Laire Allen, Andy Evans, David Michael Horwath Jr., Earlisa Watkins.
Sept. 5: T.W. Leverette, Homer Lee Williams, J.D. Bankston, Mrs. C.L. Maddox, Charles Thompson, Bobby Carmichael, Linda Waterhouse, Diane G. Fincer, Drexel Harris, Delores Selman, Ricky Maddox, Carl Whitaker Jr., Wendy Rosser, Rebecca Kuhn.
Sept. 6: Jimmy Pettigrew, Mrs. Willie Colwell, Marie Craig, Malcolm Lee, Chip Moody, J.W. Morgan, Thomas G. Jordan, Tony Raines, Dorothy Williamson, Dylan Andrew Smith.
Sept. 7: Marvin N. Maddox, Mertice Etheridge, Donnie Caston, Randy Long, Scott Wayne Washington, Gladys Melinda Burford, Joey Westbury, Hugh W. Phillips, Lindy Burford Waites, Debbie Thompson, Steed Benton Tucker, Bryant King, Regina Whitaker, Walter Cochran, Lynda Head Jester, Bill Corley.
Sept. 8: Melvin R. Strawn Jr., Aubrey Leonard Bankston, Tony Trimble, Cary Maddox, Early Respress, Kimberly Cardell, Jackie Riley, Adam Bradshaw, Mark Barnes, Amanda Moncrief, Tiffany Fletcher.
Sept. 9: Karla C. Tuggle, G.N. Smith, Paul H. Duke, Audrey Cook Burford, Terry Etheridge, Howell Cook, Joseph Thearon Kersey, Mary Perkins, Bubba Healey, Jodi Bray, Paula Barnes, Dave Cook, Decoby Derrell Barlow, Lena Taylor, Garrison Stewart.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
