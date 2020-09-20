Sept. 16: Johnny Mackey, Randolph Long, Ed Jones, Andrelyn Cook Kersey, Carole Lunsford, Tina Meg Williams, Mrs. Bruce Williams, Mary Jeanette Brooks, Ronald Scott Cook, Mrs. Neil Jordan, Sandra H. Thurston, Randy Brown, Bridgette Denise Waring, Stephanie Nichole Welch, Judy Ayers Purvis, Jermarcus Johnson, Katherina Alexander, Tyler Campbell, Cecily Ann Boes, Eron Bennett, Lisa Simmons.
Sept. 17: Clay Brooks, Palmer Jolly, Robert Larry Whidby, Mrs. Max Pea, Stewart Maddox, Tommy Fletcher, J.W. O’Neal III, Mrs. Dewey Nicholson, Teresa Rodda, Jeffery Scott Lewis, Michael Scott Carpenter, Jimmy Kent Jr., Lisa W. Andrews, Kelly Yielding.
Sept. 18: Lee Durant Dempsey, Scott Coleman, Mrs. Sanders Cawthon, Charles E. Rooks Jr., Lynda Caldwell, Herbert Young, June Gray Fuss, Terri Bachelor, Gloria Barnes, Brittany Cannon Whitaker, Vincent Durelle Lawrence II, Crystal Shields, Aaron Scott Farmer.
Sept. 19: Judy Ann Kent, Lynda Jean Parrish, Rebecca Glidewell, Nancy Ann Haley, Lyn Holston, Mary Dianne Harris Williams, Allisa Robertson Hoard, Mrs. Arthur Gilmore, Mrs. Sandra Sullivan, Robert P. Fridell, Tommy Powell, Mrs. Stella Terrell, Richie Rodda, Mrs. John L. Carter, Melissa Tallman, Scott Norsworthy, Charles Travis Allen, Marsha Cantrell.
Sept. 20: J.G. Harmon, Vivian Boswell, Josephine Harper, Gigi Leverette Hoard, Andy Ray, Michael Lee Jones, Ronnie Etheridge, Mrs. Dennis Kitchens, Douglas Richard Ballard Jr., Kathy Russell, Robin Reeves, Andy James, Kathryn W. Kinard, Pam Greer Crowder, Caryn P. Watts, Ty Hicks.
Sept. 21: John Cook, Jack Brooks, Newton Etheredge Jr., Mrs. J.M. McCranie, Hugh Bond, Charles Milton Daniel III, Stan Thaxton, Michael Findley, Mrs. D.L. Folsom, Scott Taylor, Mrs. Joyce Rich, Rena Hamlin, Mrs. Linda Dobbs, Leila Robinson, Mrs. Helen Colwell, Jane Washington, Devon Waites, Lee Vaughn, Shane Coe, Francine Dunham, LaKendrick Smith, Heather Sheri’ Rosser, Tech DePalma.
Sept. 22: Jan Nutt, Aubrey D. Maddox Jr., Kent LeRoy Duffey, Torey Gowman Huggins, Mrs. James Gilbert, Sandra Thurston, Sharon D. Duffey, Tracy Usher, Misty James, Brandon Couey. Sept. 23: Henry Otis Ball II, Marilyn McGahee, James Henley Cochran, Anne Yvonne Gilchrist, Penelope Ann Westbury Wise, Kenni Dobbs, Mrs. DeWitt Moore, Darrell Smith, Cynthia White, Nicole Burford, Deonia Webb.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
