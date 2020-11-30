Oct. 28: Larry Nobles, Sarah Lee Pearson, Chris Lamar Smith, Mrs. A.B. Carmichael, E.E. Jenkins, Mrs. Denise Lawton, Lewis Brent Moss, Amber Cherie Stamey, Gerald Maurice Scandrett III, Harold Jeffrey Miller, Kristen Cawthon, Yazmen Kenderious Blandenburg, Sherrie Frye.
Oct. 29: Lanier Price, D.W. Cochran, Mrs. H.J. Maddox, Victor Sheffield, Charles T. Huggins, Thomas Wright, Erica Head, Chansler Clark, Timothy Allan Burpee, Linda Thompson.
Oct. 30: Graydon Smith, Edward Hardy, A.D. Mason, Mrs. William Smith, Jeff Maddox, James Glenn Williams, Emory Stewart Pace, Gary Washington, George Washington Green, David Halbert, Mrs. Millie Riccaiarelli, Julian Wells, Dana Elizabeth Robison, Brad Wise, Alicia B. Bryant, Lajuanica Shanette Freeman, Aaron Scott Belvin, LaCresha Shenice Bell, Mattie Shinnikera Varner.
Oct. 31: Suzie Perkins, Robert Stephens, Mrs. Bernard Thaxton, Thomas Grubbs, Len Clupper, Charles Harper, Mrs. M.E. Wade Jr., Wanda Kay (Grant) Schroeder, Michael O’Quinn, Mrs. Kenneth Y. Parrish, Sr., E.F. Bledsoe, Joel Kelso, Bart Foster, Angie Mathis, Casey Lanier Batchelor, Mrs. L.O. Kitchens, Stanley Hogan, Kornisha LaShanta Miller, Thomas Tucker Fisher.
Nov. 1: Annette Pope, James Ridgeway, Colleen Freeman, George Wilmer Washington, Cheryl Lee Cook, Beverly Susan McClelland, Wren Ward, William Cliett Redman III, Patty Shiver, Mrs. Floyd Butterfield, Steven Smith, William Craig, Kenneth Maddox, Donna King, Ashley Lynn Belvin, Denniece Marquis Butts, Barbara Ann Crowder, Lindsay Suzette Jordan, Daniel Chase Cook, Alyssa Norsworthy, Zachary Taylor Edmonds.
Nov. 2: Elvin Grant, T.H. Rosser, Mrs. Jack Hiel, Mrs. R.C. Wilson, Mrs. Bertha Bunn, Larry Burford, Zack Carter, Sharon Renee Batchelor, Terri Lynn Johnson, Mrs. Eddie Reese, T.E. Goodwin Jr., James Ryan DeLucia, Yaschica Minolta Barber.
Nov. 3: Betty Jones Dover, J.L. Moore, Mrs. Bill Harris, Joy Long, Beth Burns, Marsha Goodlett, Judson J. Riad, Alexis Richards.
Nov. 4: Mary Frances Smith, Joe Faulkner, Charles Fountain, Mickey Allen Laymon, Mrs. Charles E. Rooks III, Mrs. H.E. Sullivan, Mrs. Sara Gonzalez, Roger Campbell, Shanda Respress, Elizabeth Ann Winane.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
