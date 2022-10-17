Oct. 19: Bernard Thaxton, C.W. Thompson, Eddie Thomas Reese, R.W. Grier, Susan Taylor, Toby Wilson, David Norris, Amanda Dawn Rice, Ali Kent, Rivers Waits, Tawanna Mo’nik Smith, Nicole Morrow, Charlie W. Jester.

Oct. 20: Mrs. W.W. Rape, Mrs. Ross Rainer, Jimmy Harper, Mrs. Joan Y. Smith, Mrs. T.W. Burford Jr., Clark Mitchell Turner III, Stacey Watkins, Tanoa Williamson, Flynt Cawthon, Mrs. Henry Barnes, Bryan Bush, Shelderkus Akins, Jennifer McKinnon, Adrian Brown Jr.

Recommended for you

Tags