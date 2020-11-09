Nov. 4: Mary Frances Smith, Joe Faulkner, Charles Fountain, Mickey Allen Laymon, Mrs. Charles E. Rooks III, Mrs. H.E. Sullivan, Mrs. Sara Gonzalez, Roger Campbell, Shanda Respress, Elizabeth Ann Winane.
Nov. 5: Grace S. Hayes, J.C McClure, Charlotte Kitchens, Mrs. Bob Carmichael, David Haynes, William L. Patrick, Marilyn Chapel, R.A. Vaughn, Kathy Arlene Rutledge, James Pettigrew Wade, Tammi Diane Franks, Raymond Larry Lunsford, Bruce J. Lane, Mrs. Ronald Andrews, Dewayne Booth, Ira Spier, Katie Daniel.
Nov. 6: Horace Lee Cawthon, Mrs. Lois Helm, Mrs. Betty H. Tyler, Herbert O’Kelley, Danny Blue, Carl DeWitt Jarrell, David Chestnut, Mrs. Karen Kelley, Mrs. D. Richard Ballard, Steve Baughcum, Elaine Spencer, Logan Rich Jr.
Nov.7: Valeria Mackey, Kathleen Mackey, Elzie Wells, Mrs. Oscar Owens, David R. Bailey, John Burt Knowles, Mrs. G.W. Blakenship, Mrs. Nevin Clay, Mrs. Fred Harris, Eric Campbell, Brenda Johnson, Elsie Price, Ashley Bridges, Kimberly Marie Haney, Heather Turner.
Nov. 8: Patsy Martin, Edith Maddox Lunsford, Gary Todd Hillard, Mrs. W.C. Bradley Sr., Chuck Glover, Kim Kendricks, Ryan Cruz Lummus, Nicholas Dewand Grier, Kristie Shonta Jordan.
Nov. 9: Edna Conkle, Martha Lee Maddox, Mrs. W.L. Howell, Elana Compton, Clarence Edward Daniel Jr., Brenda Forehand, Mrs. Cheryl Pelt, Lynn Hudgins, Johnny Branch, Vickie Lawson, S.J. Loftin, Ronnie Hines, Dana Shields, Sampson Pearson Jr.
Nov. 10: Mrs. Ora Owens, Patricia Ann Mooney, Jason Phillips, Mrs. Charles E. Bennett, Mrs. Ruth Thomas, Felicia Chrisley, Kelsey Kate Moore.
Nov. 11: Annette Moore, Larry Hodges, George Merritt Brooks, Mary Warwick, Julie Ann Morris, Mary Louise Respress, Alan C. Bowen, Ralph Hartman, John W. Lawson Jr., Richard Burts, Paul Spohn, Thomas O. McDonald, JR., Chetorria Anquinette Carr, Joseph Allen, Nicholas Elliott.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.