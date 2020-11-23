Nov. 18: Mrs. Onree Mackey, Mrs. R.E. Ayers, Levi Barnes, Michael Tracy Blair, Monique Maddox Harris, Mrs. Wayne Cook, Marty Woodall, Mary Pauline Stephens, Mrs. Henry F. Bagby, Rita Durrett, Caroline Storey, James G. Webb, Kristy Johnson, Jimmy Barfield, Alan Dane Fountain, Kelly Elizabeth Selman, Randarries Freeman, Larry Royston.
Nov. 19: Eric Perkins, Laurena Mae Watkins, Jackie Smith, Mrs. Jessie Fendley, Mrs. Charles Kinney, Patrick Pulliam, Georgie Ann Young, Greg Chandler, Shane Thurston, Wendell Rex Garnto, Martha Towles, Joseph Clifford Yancey, Robert Bradley Selman, Stacy Marie Cox, Andrea Michelle Moore, Kimsey Cheatwood.
Nov. 20: Riley Sanford Powell, Patrice M. Chafin, Angelyn Dover Collins, Faith L. Conkle, Brian Luzier, Rhonda Beck, Reba K. Kersey, Jean Butterfield, Bob Yarbrough, Tommy Jones, Tony Trollinger, Sylvia Whitter, Jamin Shelby, Janna Marie Hawthorne, Casey King, Chunda Chanel Dodson, Ryan Dewayne Woodard, Janna M. Cunningham.
Nov. 21: B.O. Williamson, Candace Carmichael, T.H. Cochran, Clair Silas, Mrs. James E. Taylor, Mrs. C.G. Abbott, Mrs. Jimmy Landrum, Lisa Pickett, Fran Hodges, Debbie Hayes, Mrs. Donald Rogers Sr., Tweenie Kenney, Carol Bargeron, Stephen Alan Cook, Erica Ann Cook, Kelli Celeste Kitchens, Darbie Dover, Charquita Clark.
Nov. 22: Shayla Askin, Mrs. W.L. Adams, James W. Preston, Patricia Carter, Penny Lea Wells, Mrs. James R. Westbury, Bernice Terry, Mrs. Marsha Biles, Deborah Etheridge, Mrs. Mary Treadwell, Elaine McDaniel, Jason Perry Wilkes, Kim Britton Adams, David Mark Boynton, Jr.
Nov. 23: Evelyn Clark, Mrs. Annette Elder, Carlton Fears, Nathan Harold Duffey, Mrs. Stanley Maddox, Richard Cobb, Thomas J. McClendon, Samuel Cochran, Carol Weaver, Judy Johnson, Sandi Roberts, Toddrickus Gibson, Lonny Rodriquez Johnson.
Nov. 24: J.T Cochran, Mary R. McCrackin, George Ann Martin, Mrs. Nettie Reid Bland, Joseph H. Brown Jr., Sheryl Denise Meredith, Mrs. L.G. Martin, Jerry A. Hobbs, Patrick Coleman Riley, Hope Elaine Conkle, Gail Moncrief, Helen R. Webber, Stacey Lauren Wells, Amanda Darsey, CheToya Aerielle Marshall, Jacob Scott Miller.
Nov. 25: Mrs. C.D. Ingram, Mrs. L.P. Weaver, Joan Cleveland, Roslyn Wise, Rite Arlene Faulkner, Mrs. Morris Berger, Charles Joseph Brown, Loy Hutcheson, Mrs. J.W. Wingate, Jim Long, Mrs. Guy L. Smith, Aubrey Burford, Crystal Miller, Clair Williams, Sgt. Harry Whitehead Jr., Rebecca Roseanna Long, Melissa Sweatman Smith.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
