Nov. 11: Annette Moore, Larry Hodges, George Merritt Brooks, Mary Warwick, Julie Ann Morris, Mary Louise Respress, Alan C. Bowen, Ralph Hartman, John W. Lawson Jr., Richard Burts, Paul Spohn, Thomas O. McDonald Jr., Chetorria Anquinette Carr, Joseph Allen, Nicholas Elliott.
Nov. 12: Howell Washington, Albert Duke Jr., Mrs. J.S. Jackson, Bobby Browning, Valita S. DeLucia, Rachael Watkins Browning, Mrs. Tom P. Henleyu, Roger Hardy, Jeffrey Paul Lucas, C.A. Harris, Danny Briscoe, Mrs. Lucky Jones, Michael Scott James, Maurice L. Johnson, Bridget Taylor, Stephen Whiten, Danny Wise, Deirdra Davis, YoQuinta Monique Freeman, Clinton Ford.
Nov. 13: Miss Sue Wallace, Emory Carpenter, Robin James, David Charles Barber, Ronnie Jackson, Kimberly Dawn Presley, Marley Perkins, Lynne Nicholson, Tina Rich, Mrs. Larry Evans, Mrs. Barbara Manning, Mrs. Barbara Wall, Mrs. Marcia Matthews, Teri Elaine Gilbert, Bradley David Moody, William Walker Bradshaw Jr., Amanda Reese, Lilja Kitchens.
Nov. 14: Steve Kinard III, Mrs. R.L. Wilson, Jimmy Watts Jackson, Joel Stewart Cawthon, Jr., George Lamar Maddox, M.W. Lewis, Mrs. Douglas Page, Mrs. Lila Brown, Jasmine Jalisa Pennamon, Dontavious RaShad Slaton, Mary Ann Costello.
Nov. 15: Morris Britt, Mary Ruth Davidson, Steven B. Kinard Jr., H.D. Vickers, Ray Bunnell, Donnie Jones, Randy Womack, Dayle Lusk.
Nov. 16: Joe E. Ingram, J.E. Payne, Cathy Renea Reeves, Randy Taylor, Carolyn Hoppe, Edward Houghtaling, Alvin E. Vaughn, Lester Barnes, Kathleen Susan Fanning, Carrie Marie Garnto, Christopher Jerry Adsit, Yoshundra T. Watson, Kelby Lee Dunlop, Jeff Lawson, Tonya Hardy.
Nov. 17: Mrs. D.L. Jenkins, Tom Webb, Frederick Trapnell, Roy Cook, John Weldon, Stephen Hampton Jordan, W.T. Pritchett, Mrs. Clyde Hester, Connie Fentress, Mrs. W.R. Hudgins Sr., Melody Bevis, Roger Nix, Bernice Jean Respress, Mike Deal, Alfred Holder, Susan E. Lawson, Chasity Marie Knight, Samuel H. Henderson.
Nov. 18: Mrs. Onree Mackey, Mrs. R.E. Ayers, Levi Barnes, Michael Tracy Blair, Monique Maddox Harris, Mrs. Wayne Cook, Marty Woodall, Mary Pauline Stephens, Mrs. Henry F. Bagby, Rita Durrett, Caroline Storey, James G. Webb, Kristy Johnson, Jimmy Barfield, Alan Dane Fountain, Kelly Elizabeth Selman, Randarries Freeman, Larry Royston.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.