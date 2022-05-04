May 4: Mrs. J.W. Fincher, Pamela Sue Mosteller, Brenda Scott, Mrs. Gladys M. Long, Tracy Renee James, Melanie Daniel, John Freeman III.
May 5: Elizabeth Brooks, Mary Sue Jackson, Mrs. Tony King, Doris Blessett, Mrs. D.D. Carpenter, Lynn Hoard, Lee Anne Jackson, Brenda King, Susan Street, Wayne A. Norsworthy, Tommy Sims, Brenda King.
May 6: James Lawton, Albert Cleveland Smith, W.J. James, Mrs. John Cochran, Harry Allen Reeves, William Dawson Heath, Jeff Coleman, Eddie Jones, David Elwood McClendon, Jr., Kimona Crankfield, Tiffany Leigh Ann Brown, Polly Johnson, Amy Cook, Jennifer N. Craig, Christina Kelley, Susan Jones, Carissa Fears.
May 7: Mrs. Combs Taylor, Mrs. Charles Kemp, Jr., Edythe Lynette Godsey, Joyce Causey, Terri Lynn Hoard, Michael Patrick Long, Mrs. Glenn Smith, Mrs. Millard Daniel, Mrs. C.M. Nash, Charles H. Price, Erica Nikole Maddox, Millie Long.
May 8: Coy Whidby, David Lloyd Elliott, Mrs. W.J. Kitchens, Shirley Lunsford, Mrs. R.A. Vaughn, Mrs. Bobby Whitaker, Lloyd Jenkins, Lee Perkins, David Whitlatch, David Berry, Timmy Grant Ragland, Chaundriace LeeKiyon Johnson.
May 9: Christopher Hutchison, Arthur S. Maddox, Charles Franklin Barnwell, Danny Mangham, Mrs. George S. Hatcher, Phillip Michael Redman, Mrs. Peggy Fentress, Joseph Patterson, Dennis Mangham, Nancy Johnson, Herbert Hopkins, Joe Hayes, Caleb Ware Probst, Gail Thayer, Zipporaha Barnes, Jamarcus Rashun Clark, Megan Turner.
May 10: Mrs. Grady Smith, Billy Boyd, Tammie Sue Smith, A.E. Rush Sr., Eugene Wells, Tim Gregg, Dot Conger, Susan H. Pace, John Terrell, Derek Lunsford, Michelle Lee Carmichael, Thomas Garbriel Berry, Jemel Leejuan Whitlock, Keith Durell Lewis.
May 11: Timothy Sims, Mrs. Edward C. Taylor, Margaret Lummus, Mrs. Henry F. Grady, Minnie Gail Spencer, Harriet Henderson, Neal Rozelle, Katherine Smith, Timmothy Lee Cook, Stephen Adams, Mitch Young, Susan F. Nodine, Courtney Patterson, Christopher Michael Roberts, Chelsea L. Emory, Jewel Pendley.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
