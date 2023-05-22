May 24: Mrs. C.N. Thaxton, Carter Thaxton, W.A. Smith Jr., James Spencer, Mary Helen Warthen, Roberth Merrill Jackson, Mrs. A.L. Patrick, David M. Haisten, Mrs. Annie E. Moss, Mrs. Lillie Aycock, Nelson Noel, Raleigh Henry, Cathy Culpepper, F.E. Holland, Mrs. Robert C. Jones, Lynn Pulliam Bray, Rodriquez Jerome White.

May 25: Robert Wilson, Charles Ingram, Leonard Colwell, Marion Luette Vaughn, Shuron Noel, Marvin McCord III, Jimmy King, Phyllis Bently, Howard Lee Jones, Jr., Kim Pope Moore, Wesley Parker, Karen Huff, Benjamin Charles Howell, Stephen Norris Reese, Cynthia Lynne Smith, Paul Andrews.

