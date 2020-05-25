May 20: Mrs. H.W. Smith, Perry Eugene Ridgeway, Debra Sanders, Mrs. Jack Hart, Debra Elaine Townsend, C. Robert Williams, Jr., Mrs. Bruce Shepard, Linda Mouchet, James H. Vaughn, Anne G. Sims, Angela Moore, Amber Allen, Chase Ward.
May 21: Bobby Smith, Edna Cochran, Rosa Kate Evans, Mrs. Buster Duke, Debbie F. Cawthon, Mrs. Betty Jean Stephens, Mrs. Jimmy Norris, Mrs. Herbert Young, Mrs. Fred Turner, Debbie Payne, Cynthia Russel, Mrs. Gloria Long, Henry Hensely, Kevner J. Jester, Angel Marie Grier, Annesha Shanqui Morgan, Brandy Watts, ShaNetra Sims.
May 22: Billy Wright, Tabitha Minter, Mrs. J.C. McClendon, James B. Wells, Doyle Patrick, JoAnn Garzia, Mary Lee Garzia, Jimmy Kersey, Shelvia Jean O’Neal, Gerald Brand, Mrs. Buck Lewis, Breanne Jones.
May 23: Ida W. Compton, Annette Smith, Thomas Singley, Jean Garland, Jackie Greer, E.W. Greer, Dennis Conger, Bernice Speir, Ayla Dawn Preston, Marquette Dequrrius Johnson, YoShida Shaunteria Freeman.
May 24: Mrs. C.N. Thaxton, Carter Thaxton, W.A. Smith Jr., James Spencer, Mary Helen Warthen, Roberth Merrill Jackson, Mrs. A.L. Patrick, David M. Haisten, Mrs. Annie E. Moss, Mrs. Lillie Aycock, Nelson Noel, Raleigh Henry, Cathy Culpepper, F.E. Holland, Mrs. Robert C. Jones, Lynn Pulliam Bray, Rodriquez Jerome White.
May 25: Robert Wilson, Charles Ingram, Leonard Colwell, Marion Luette Vaughn, Shuron Noel, Marvin McCord III, Jimmy King, Phyllis Bently, Howard Lee Jones Jr., Kim Pope Moore, Wesley Parker, Karen Huff, Benjamin Charles Howell, Stephen Norris Reese, Cynthia Lynne Smith, Paul Andrews.
May 26: B.F. Pelt, Billy Weaver, Joe Weaver, Mrs. Ralph E. King, Mark Burpee, George Barnette, Mrs. James Bohannon, Mike Freeman, Mary Bunch, Paula Malgen Franklin, DeMarcus Q. Duffey, Erica Starr Myers, Ronald D. Mathis Jr.
May 27: Ruth Singley, Mrs. J.R. Johnson, Grace Evelyn Johnson, Ed Raven III, Mary Jo Knowles, Laura Lee McCrary, John Roger Kimbell, Jr., Mellissa Cantrell, Mrs. Ronald Thompson, William Taylor Whitesides, Mrs. Robert A. Watkins, John H. Bray, Mrs. Williard C. Harrison Jr., Vanesa Rich, Magan Nicole Maddox, Timmothy M. Stansell, Anthony H. Goens, Maysen Cantrell.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.