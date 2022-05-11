May 11: Timothy Sims, Mrs. Edward C. Taylor, Margaret Lummus, Mrs. Henry F. Grady, Minnie Gail Spencer, Harriet Henderson, Neal Rozelle, Katherine Smith, Timmothy Lee Cook, Stephen Adams, Mitch Young, Susan F. Nodine, Courtney Patterson, Christopher Michael Roberts, Chelsea L. Emory, Jewel Pendley.
May 12: Mrs. L.S. Rape, Julia Taylor, Alvin Eugene Duke, Peggy Goff Jackson, Kay Fincher, W.A. Duke III, Frank Childs, Kathy Lucile Norsworthy, Marshall Barnette, Daniel Dahlin, Jimmy E. Fogg, Robert Baker, John Kelley, Mrs. Howard Nix, Mrs. Maude Bevard, William J. James, Mrs. Gerald Hamlin, Jeremiah Stallings, Jim Sisson, Kelly Strickland, Charlotte A. Moore, Eric Carroll.
May 13: Mrs. W.C. Rush, Patsy Williamson, Charles Michael Rape, Suzanne Bryant, Mrs. Sandra Franklin, Mrs. C.E. Tucker, D.J. Lewis, Steven Walter Grant, Amberly Lauren Abbott, Danny Hawley, Corey S. James, Lakeisha Renee Rooks.
May 14: Mary-Ann Levins, Mrs. Margery McMichael, Will Johnston, Toney Duke, Deuce Williamson, Linda H. Rosser, Mrs. Ronald Tallman, Julie Powell, Brannon Clay Brooks, Natalie Fears, Willie J. Clark, LaTrice S. Taylor, Ronald Brown Jr.
May 15: Mrs. E.J. McMichael, Mrs. J.S. Heath, Gloria Cleveland, Cheryl Rogers, Sharon Noel, Mrs. J.W. Harrison, James E. Taylor, Charles Corley, Barbara Corley, Mrs. M.H. Baker, Gail Gordan, McRhea King, Bobbie B. Thurman, R.W. Clark, Andrew David Barber.
May 16: Mrs. Raymond O’Quinn, Mrs. Annie Lee Roach, Mrs. Frances Ray, Arthur Cleveland, Walter Lee Dorough Jr., Jimmy Barnes, John Shivers, Justin Williams.
May 17: Mrs. W.J. Jones, Harvey Clark, Ray Mitchell, Mrs. Ronnie Pope, Gloria Ann Moss, David Wyatt, Tracie June Harris, Philip Westbury, Henry Phillips, Kelly Arnold, Carolyn Bevard, Jason Awtry, Ava Joanne Lawson, Rad Maddox, Casey Crowder, Jewell Phillips, Michael Austin Boes.
May 18: Rachel McClure, Linton Lofton, John Ernest O’Neal, Lenora Louise Colwell, Wade H. Bell, Jr., Susie Conger, Mittie Batchelor, W.H. Torbett Jr., Lewis E. Shiver, Esta Hilton, David Poss, Ronnie Whigham, Matt O’Neal, Wendy Williams, Jan Raney, Kentori Catrice Johnson, Mac Spruill, Austin Kimbell, Sam Perdichizzi.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.