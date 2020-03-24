March 18: Audrey Maddox, Mrs. W.E. Maddox, Patricia Ann Carpenter, Marie Pope, Mrs. E.T. Rooks, Traci Dawn Smith, Mrs. W.C. Bradley Jr., Pam Landrum, Kelley Wilkes, Tiffiny Fears, Rhonda Richardson, Robbie Kersey, Joseph Ackley.
March 19: Mrs. O.E. Leverette, Thomas Smith, Mrs. W.A. White, Peggy L. Malcolm, Jose Deraney, Ricky James, LeRoy Young, Amy Bray, Lana Marie Loftin, Ashley Elizabeth Moss, Breanne Elsie Browning, Carlos S. Shannon, Adam Whitaker, Elsie Grant.
March 20: Mrs. Everette Proctor, Charles E. Howell, Tommie Meredith, Janet M. Tucker, Wesley DeWayne Reese, Cindy Cook, Erin Michelle Crumbley, Kerri L. Darnell, VonDeric Carter, Mary Bookout.
March 21: Mrs. Harold Lifsey, K.A. Singley, William E. McCarty Jr., James Thomas Jinks Jr., Tony King, Jeffrey C. Barnes, Janice Grimes, John Shields, Amy Danielle Wilkes, Debra S. Patterson, Dara Durrett, Deborah Swann, Alison Barnes, Fredalyn Reeves, Benjamin Bryan, Mrs. Alton W. Potts, Abel Qwentallious Rodriguez, Madison Drake.
March 22: Mrs. L.C. Pope, Marie P. Campbell, William J. Maddox, John Byrd Garland, Palmer Jolly, Dorothy Gray, Roy Elbert Rogers, Ronald Matthew Vaughn, Alisa Anderson, Lori Franklin, Eddie Anderson, Mrs. Anne G. Barnes, Patricia Lynn Goodson, Anna Freeman.
March 23: Carolyn Lummus, Mildred Faulkner, Mrs. Douglas Mitchell, Fredrick Anthony, Lucy Jane McMichael, Steven Charles Baker, R.F. Trimble, Freddie Dodson, Paul Collins, Mrs. Robert Fincher, Mary Jo Boothe, Harold Burdette, Leah Nix Smith, Tina Gay Wilson, Charles Bevard, Mrs. W.H. Pippin, Bethany Ann Fincher, Melody Willis, Jonathan D. Tingle, Phil Perry.
March 24: James Edward Singley, Lee Redman, Ronelle Crocker, Ralph Goodwin Jr., Jack Tyus Ball Jr., Steve Bowden, Danny Jenkins, Fred Cavender, Janet F. Parker, Cliff Howell, Jeffrey Clay Patterson, Danny Jenkins, Marquis V. Shannon, Randy Watkins.
March 25: George Lamar Weaver, J.V. Wallace, Jimmy Evans, David Ridgeway Jr., Tonie Meredith, Jerry Long, Terry Long, Stacy Reese, Theron Earl Richmond, Eloise McClendon, April Patricia Lawson, Brandon David Berry, Yunika K. Goodrum, Jennifer Barnes, Wesley Powell Mosteller.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
