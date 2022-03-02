March 2: Mrs. Irene Hodges, Gladys Smith, Emmett Pelt, Sandra Meredith Pline, Gene Nutt, Al Bennett, Mrs. Mary Carter, Mark Wright, Tommy Patterson, LaSheryl Stanford.
March 3: Mrs. Herbert Jackson, Gloria W. Prater, Mrs. W.A. Myers, Dianne Cook, James William Watkins III, Barry Keith Duffey, Craig Smith Johnson, Thomas Jackson Smith Jr., Harry Grimes, Nicole Davis, Donnie Berry, Cherry S. Butterworth, Frankie Cochran, Angela Jones, Tiffany Nicole Kahkonen.
March 4: Billy Mallet, J. Broadus Carmichael, J.W. Mayfield, John A. Mason, Lurlene Jones, Douglas Randall Brooks, Jeanette Webb, W.H. Staton, Mrs. Tommy Hooten, Marvin W. Ray, Bradley Floyd, Viola Head, Teresa McEachin, Tiffany Erin Hayes, Brittany Caroline Barber, Yolanda D. Smith, Tommy Strange.
March 5: Richard Sims, Mrs. Michael C. Braswell, Don Knight, Mrs. Danny Ray Walker, Margaret Sherrell.
March 6: T.C. Waldrop, Alvin R. Thurston, John Allen Kimbell, Frank Harrison, Robert C. Landers, Charles Price, David Garr, Janice Lehmann, Thomas Allen Long, Mrs. Linda Best, Treasha L. Merritt, Michelle Franklin, Harold E. Lawson, April Crane, Clay Morris.
March 7: Dorothy Ann Smith, D.R. Beasley, Mrs. J.M. Maddox, Jimmy Knowles, Mrs. M.L. Freeman, Cathy Seymour, Cindy Sessions, Mrs. Norma J. Jacobs, Dennis Arnold, Mrs. Charles T. Huggins, Lane Byrd, Lefe Bure, Angie C. Washington, Lena Bell Usher, Mike James.
March 8: T.E. Dukes, James Bryant Williamson, Katherine Waits, Samuel Pierce Jr., Lamar Jones, Julian Lewis, Robert Rooks, Teddy L. Parker, Judy Winfrey, Lenora Dawn Stinson, Cheryl Limbrick, Barbara Boan, Mrs. Merle Greer, Wayne Benedict, Cheryl Lynn Allen, Tiffany Rose Lummus.
March 9: F.F. Freeman, W.L. Martin III, J.P. Blankenship, Randy Lee Duffey, J. Glenn Meredith, Patrick Lyndon Johnson, Phillip Randolph Cook, Laverne H. Kinard, R.T. Plymel, Kathy Pierce, W.L. Simmons.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
