March 10: Glenda Lee Avery, William Bankston Jr., Clifford Martin, Mrs. Donnie Thurston, C.W. Morris, Bobbie Fuqua, Robert Todd Brown, Mrs. Barbara A. Torbett, Charles N. Anderson, Charles Dozier, Mrs. Sharelle Cleveland, Bragg Vaughn, Van Thomason.
March 11: Faye Smith, John Clark, Lucky Jones, Alice Louise Potts, Anita Jane Weldon, Michael Samuel Edwards, Mrs. Emma Bridges, Tammy Biles, Matthew Jackson, Lisa Johnson O’Neal, Joseph Howard Jastrzebski, Kevin Ingram, Benita Hardy, Dianne Dooley.
March 12: Kenneth Campbell, Sandra Elaine Knowles, Mrs. Allan Brittain, Timothy Warren Thaxton, Mrs. Richard D. Stewart, Mrs. Richard Byrd, Jeannette Cannon, Bill Collins, Jill Holley, Linda McWilliams.
March 13: Carter Waits, Lucia C. Fletcher, Elenor Blankenship, Larry Washington, Virginia Anna Wright, Mrs. Larry Brindley, Greg Davis, Rick Foster, Ruby Lou H. Langston, Christopher Barnes, Nida Kaye Hogan, Breanna Gay Crumbley, Jacquetta Nicosia Lindsey.
March 14: Andrew Hamlin Webb, Cecil McMichael, Dennis Smith, Don Harris, Millard Daniel, Jody Cawthon, Mrs. Tina Daniel, Mrs. Mary (Bill) Harris, Angela Jones, Drew Flansburg, Ryan Hodges.
March 15: Janice Rape, Barron Hamlin, Marion Clark Maddox, Mrs. C.W. Thompson, Wayne Phillips, Peggy Lee Lindsey, C.F. Phillips, Mrs. Leonard Hoard, Tim Cawthon, Rozelle K. Lummus, Corban Emanuel Johnson, Kimberly Ingram.
March 16: Wilmer A. Faulkner, Linda Sue Young, Violet White, Mrs. William F. Creel, Pat Forehand, Phyllis Westbury, Mrs. Gwen Cook, Shelly L. Stewart, Mrs. Bertha Dozier, Mrs. Ira Kelso, Mrs. Ruth Little, Scott Andrew Williams, Mary Julia Respress, Pam Moss, Tonya Nesmith, Shedric S. Roberts, Lezley Turner.
March 17: H.H. Duffey, David Bruce Hicks, Georgia Harper, Leon Smith, Nancy Ann Bennett, Faye Lester, Mary Zane Swearingen, Robert Pope, Shannon D. Thomas, Todd Kelly.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
