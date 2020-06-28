June 24: Glenn L. Potts Jr., Robert Ossian Duke, Mrs. W.M. Mangham, Dr. J.H. Pritchett, Mrs. Becky Reynolds Kierbow, Steve Hurst, Gordon Dickson, Margarett Miller, Sandra Wright.
June 25: G.M. Saunders, Thaddeus Burford, Madge Railey James, Milly Knowles, Mrs. Elizabeth Ford, George R. Dawson, Ronnie Lee Simmons, T. Mullis, Mrs. Bettye Savage, Joy Elaine Gilbert, Shelecia S. Thurman, Jacob Cantrell.
June 26: Mrs. Albert Smith, Mrs. Mary Letson Norton, Tom Patrick, Helen Ingram, Charles L. Bostwick, Mrs. J.C. Holcombe, Charles Thomas Redman, Ann Deraney, Mrs. G.M. Duncan, Robbie Torbett, Mrs. Mark Kapiloff, Marie Marsh, Lester Patterson, John Harkness, Mrs. Fred T. White, Trey Davis, Mrs. W.L. Collins, Genie Adams, Joshua Bryant Walker.
June 27: Bennie Fletcher, Melinda Ann Smith, Mrs. Harvey Jordan, G.W. Black, Allen Jackson, Danny Ford, Lisa Taylor Kersey, Mrs. Buck Starr, Noel Fuss, Thomas A. Grant.
June 28: Margaret Rape, Lee Hardy, Bunnie Gail Craig, Rogers Cochran, Jimmy Lawson, Carissa Gilbert, Peggy Collins.
June 29: James Harvey Turner, Ralph Harper Jr., Mrs. Anne Stodghill, Sandra Wilder, Warren Awtry, Byrd Wyatt, Jed Jinks, H.E. Sullivan, Reppard Andrews, John R. Edwards, Donald Leverrett, Mrs. David P. Ridgeway Jr., Walter Zant, Kevin Spohn, Matthew A. Edgin, Kyle B. Cunningham.
June 30: Louise Davis, William Marks Towles Jr., Carolyn Maddox, Bobby Mitchell, Sonny Mitchell, Lisa Ball King, Dixie Elliott, Saralyn R. Wilson, Maralyn R. Probst, Joseph E. James, Glenda McDonald, James E. Ross, Danny Thompson, Elaine Cargile, Christian Charmaine Webb.
July 1: Mrs. Frank Jones, Mrs. F.E. McClendon, James H. Boothe, Mrs. Jack Caldwell, Hugh W. Phillips, Mrs. David Norris, Marcia Price, Jessica Amanda Nasworthy, Stacey Barnes, Salindra Dionne Gregory.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
