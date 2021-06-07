June 2: Herman Waits, Barry O’Dell Collins, Jeffrey Keith Cook, Lisa Maddox Kimbell, J.W. Cochran, Mrs. Peggy C. Andrews, Mrs. Ethel E. Hart, Charles Polk, Natalie Nicole Watson, Ali Cawthon, Harris Carmichael.
June 3: J.S. Ball Jr., Mrs. W.D. Freeman, Willene Letson, Hazel Thurston, Billy Pelt, Mrs. C.M. Daniel, Jr., Jan Ridgway Maddox, Darrell Lee Kitchens, Joseph Anthony Moss, Larry Bowden, Joseph Moss.
June 4: Mrs. L.M. Loveless, Elaine Carpenter, Mrs. Raymond Hardy, Debbie Waldron, Mrs. Ruth Lindsley, Larry Brindley Jr., Patrick Stuart, Lynn Danner, Ron Allison Cook, Ashley Nicole Kersey, Wayne Dooley.
June 5: Beverly Randall Childs, Joe E. Patrick, Clayton Emory, Mrs. L.H. Jenkins Jr., Allison Knight, Leigh Ann Green, Lavonia Doster, Holly Diane Brown, Myrna Nesmith, Sharonda Battle, Jalessa J. Turner, Betty L. Jenkins.
June 6: Mrs. Carlton Morris, Samuel Clay Allen, Marvin T. Stephens, Mrs. Aubrey O. Washington, Robert Evans, George Wade, Tommy Clevelan, Susan Powell, Lequanna Ciara Hunter, Kalisha Alexander, Timothy Hargrove, Latonia Brown.
June 7: Chester Piper, Martha Clarice Bell, Mallory Pike, Mrs. Dana Haralson, Mrs. R.G. Richmond, Casey Probst, Jemarcus L. Jester, Cruz Ward.
June 8: Euel Wade Jr., Shirley Gay, Anne Adams Atkinson, Gene Pope, Maran Maddox, Alton Hugh Coleman III, Rhonda Thomas Waits, Mrs. Lewis E. Shiver, Mrs. Arthur B. Garlin Jr., David Miller, William Culpepper, Stanley Hartman, Nancy Holder, Joshua Baughcum, Holly Collins, Franklin Cochran, Michael McLeod, Paul Boan, Alan “Bo” Washington.
June 9: Keith Pope, Mrs. Billy Franklin, Ralph Smith, Sheila O’Neal Freeman, Michael Thomas, JoAnn Barfield, Roan Brown.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.