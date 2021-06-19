June 16: Mrs. Mary Weldon, Mrs. W.A. Knowles, Ramona Thompson Winn, Charles Foster, Judy A. Ragsdale, Mrs. C.L. Scarbrough, Clint Brown, Donnie Foster, Mrs. Gene Waters.
June 17: Mrs. J.J. Waldrop, Billy Williamson, Carolyn Mackey, Mrs. Clyde Allen, Mrs. Betty Moss, Ellen Payne Long, Mrs. Ruth Jordan, Clarence V. Ford, Mrs. Chester Wilkens, Mark Hayes, Michael Morris.
June 18: Mrs. John Vickers, Mrs. J.R. Linton, Barbara Smith, June Farrar, Mrs. J.W. Watkins Jr., Ginnilu Etheredge Pearson, Sanra James, Kelly Lanier Wise, L.C. Trimble, Dean Strickland Jr., Joe Norsworthy, Charles Hart, Randall May, D.R. Arnold, Sandra Cook, Mrs. Sylvia Coleman, Kay Pinckney, Timothy Michael Maddox, Jan Sullivan, Mary Alice White, C.L. “Pete” Harris, Evie H. Biles, Cheryl Reid.
June 19: Pamela Cook, Angelyn S. Hearn, Wendy Bohannon, Mrs. Edward Houghtaling, Mike F. Peters, Vickie Walsingham, Becky Rooks Cardell, Justin Babcock, Ray Whigham, Donnie L. Jay Jr., Toby Johnson, Brian Lee Cook, Brent McDade, Charlene M. Coleman.
June 20: Mrs. James B. Wells, Betty Joan Brooks, Blackman Settle, Kenneth Franklin Bohannon, Mrs. W.M. Johnston, Mrs. Suzie Padgett, Thurman Mullis, W.C. Callahan, Tabi W. Crumbley, Kay Wells, Connie Jane Bohannon, John Youngblood, Laurie Francis Yaw.
June 21: Allie Mae Singley, Candice Kimbell, Kim Schroeder, Mrs. Nora Ross, Mrs. H.E. Waldron, Mrs. L.L. Holloway, Mrs. Margaret Maddox, Blake Spencer, Amanda Perdichizzi, Wesley Keber.
June 22: George R. Long, Robert Burpee Jr., Spencer Neil Mullis, Matt Burford, Shalanda Brown, Shalene Brown, Sharonda Bell, Jamal H. Watts, Fred Goodrum, Benjamin Browning.
June 23: Stuart Head, Billy Jo Hall, Mrs. R.C. Moss, Clinton Lummus Jr., Mary Byars, Jeanette Weaver, Mrs. Ennis O’Neal, Rose C. Smith, Kristina Lynn Thompson, A.D. Bowen, Jennifer Keely Graybeal, Sally Marie Smith, DelRee Perteet.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
