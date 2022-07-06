July 6: Mrs. V.H. Downing, Claire Garr, Jennifer Jean Moss, Keith Bowden, Jerry James, Sissy Worley, Susan Renee Weaver, Mark Kapiloff, James R. Pitts, Mary Anne Davis, Donald Shelby, William G. Price, Lindsey Moncrief, H.H. Harris, Bradley Riser.
July 7: Mrs. L. McKinley, Frances Rape, Mrs. A.D. Maddox, Julia Eloise Pettigrew, Mrs. Julia Greer, Mrs. P.F. Mackey, Mrs. J.W. Gilbert, Patsy Wise, Tommy Carmichael, Karen Kersey, Richard Baldwin, William Keith Adams, Keith Paul Daniel, Mrs. W.C. Darsey, Merry Margaret Cross, Mrs. Christine Kennedy, Mrs. Robert Stuart, Erin Pope, Mary Loftin, Danny Puckett, Robbii Nicole Mitchell.
July 8: Donald Lunceford, Sara Ruth Cook, Mrs. Charlotte Holden, Joey McClelland, Perry Carlton Thompson, Harold Martin, Bruce Shepard, Amie P. Cox, Janet Raborn, Lowrey Scarbrough, Donna Phillips, Rickie H. Parker, Mike Hayes, John Kim Moore.
July 9: Mrs. John Berry, Virginia Waits, Norman Haynes Wilson, Van Fletcher III, Randy Hutcheson, Jacklyn Grimes, Greg Tallman, Casey Marie Greene, Caroline Jester.
July 10: Aubrey Hoard, Virginia Williams, Mrs. Jack Lofton, Mrs. Bobbie Moss, Bobby Watkins, C.L. James, Mrs. J.H. Gilbert, Carol Darsey, William P. Couch, Mark Taylor, Larry Marsh Jr., Mrs. Larry Branch, Nancy R. Stone, Jodi Sacrell Barnes, Russell Hawkins, Zella M. Goodrum.
July 11: Mrs. Nesbit Moss, Victor Brown, J.H. Collins, Marion Gibson Loyd, James Dennis Kitchens, Annette Thompson, Mack Browning, Sheila Baker, Mrs. E.B. Mason, June Rich, Mrs. James H. Vaughn, Wendy Allen, Melba Price, Kathey Alisa Stodghill, Lina Cheryl Rogers, Lekasia Ward.
July 12: Howell Fleming, Jimmy Long, Mrs. J.A. Allen, Mrs. Angeline Jones, Cindy Schroder, Brett Brindley, Tony Lane, Jim Bunn, Larry Perry, Jim J. Price, Marsana Briscoe, Mrs. Faye Sealey, Mary Daniel, April Anderson.
July 13: Ruth Bankston, Virginia Fincher, Emmagene Wilson, Charles Patterson, Milton Bernard Byrd, Paula Jannis Johnston, Dwight Herman Townsend, Mrs. Howard Garr, Ricky Scott Long, Mrs. Bill Collins, Wesley Ford, Wanda Johnson, Jan Anderson, David McDaniel, Alan Cawthon, Reon Davis, Zane Gilbert, Mervin Bryan, Kacy Henderson, Betty Brown, David Eric Mitchell, Amanda Robinson, Joshua A. Johnson, James E. Baker III.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.