July 21: Nellie Patrick, Mrs. Callie Patrick, Janita Cardin, Pamela Jo English, Lonzie Woods, Lewis Jefferson Colwell, Ann Etheridge, James Brown, Edward F. Cardell, Gail W. Bass, Jackie McEachern, Yaschica Miller, Zachary Hall, Christopher Travis.
July 22: Mrs. W.W. Hooten, Wesley Spencer, Patsy Lurlene Gilbert, W.L. Lockhart, Bobby Bohannon, John W. Webb, Jimmy Corley, Charlotte Beal, Mrs. Mike Harrell, Marshall Lundy English, Dennis Pulliam, Carolina Dawn Graham, Amy Sheree Ruff, Robert Selman, Jessica June Williamson, Terrence VaShaun Mayfield, Stephen Jeffery Jones, Ryan Jefferson Lawson.
July 23: Kelly Parker, Mrs. Lucille Hodges, Warren Singley, Mrs. P.D. Byars, James Laurence Lamb, Donald Lanier Cook, Larry Marsh, Larry Allen, Larry Lunceford, Mrs. Lamar A. Craig, Miss Mary Parham, Ronnie McMullen, Brent Meredith, Kim Schroeder, Amy Awtry, Jimmy Trolinger, Mary Sue M. Bryan, Don Baxter, Jimmy Wise.
July 24: Melissa Perkins, Robert Colwell, David Teddy Williamson, Fred Turner, Mrs. Claire King, Ronald Andrews, Mrs. Richard Cobb, Taft King, Todd Jones, Nancy Beckham Shelby, Patti McCarty, Mrs. Lenie Holder.
July 25: Mrs. Irvin Ross, Julian Thurston, Lindsey Norsworthy, Troy Saunders, Beverly Carol Johnson, Lyn Moore, Ann Varnadoe, Jan Thompson, Vicki Lyn Williams, Margi Arnold, Sandy McCord Williamson, Timothy Sims.
July 26: Jean Lee, Lynda Vaughn, Mrs. J.F. Trimble, David Floyd, Stacey McMullen, Kenny L. Smith, Joseph Donald White, Marion Reeves, Alice Witherington, Rebecca Ann Washington, Ryan Fogg, Clarissa Williams.
July 27: Garland Cooper, Mrs. Margie McDowell, Bobby Keith Smith, Philip Jackson, Amos D. Sellers, Stephanie Watson, Nathan Byars.
July 28: Mrs. J.O. Britt, Robert W. Maddox, Ronnie Apple, Mrs. Ora M. Strickland, John M. Porter, Richard James Smith.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
