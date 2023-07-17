July 19: Lee McLendon, H.L. Moss, Mrs. B.E. Chambers, Grace Parker, Mrs. Clyde Herbert, Gail Carter McLaurin, Mrs. C.P. Freeman, Nancy Lehmann, Sue Kersey, Denise Strickland, Donnie Gay Jr., Vicki Grant, Crystal Nichole Greene.

July 20: Robert Franklin III, Joe Giles, Barry Lynn Hardy, Ruth Bohannon, Bob Watkins, Lance Austin Williamson, Jim Bevis, Scott Fletcher, Mrs. Laura F. Harper, Mrs. Dianne Edwards, Gary Witherington, Adam Daniel Barnes.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.