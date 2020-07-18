July 15: N.B. Pettigrew Jr., Betty Jane Smith, Nancy James, Mrs. Luther Davis, Martha S. Jones, Mrs. Eddie Bond, E.D. Briscoe Jr., Mrs. R.W. Grier, Teri Lynn Thompson, Marie Michelle Morgan, C.E. Tucker, Billy A. Glover, R.G. Richmond, Cherece Nutt, Kaye Loftin, R.E. Whigham, Christopher Bryan Jones, Mrs. Pearl L. Highsmith, Amanda Marie Patrick, Shanda ShiStrickland Bland, Anais Ranson Benjamin.
July 16: Betty Jane Childs, Ross Rainer, Billy Childs, Reggie Pulliam, Mrs. B.F. Price, Mrs. Mary Whitlatch, Wayne Nelson, Kathleen Waldrop, Louis A. Briscoe, Jr., Marsha Lynn Wheeler, Casandra DeLynn Barnes, Gwendolyn Morris, Jimmy Cook, Jeremy Wayne Mosteller, Shereka Shantrell Gordon, Merrissa White, Cheldon Cameze Walker, Mark Hofman, Joyce Lawson Hosey.
July 17: Larry Franklin Cawthon, J.M. Maddox, William Harris, Bobby Rogers, Mrs. Robert E. McCrary, Jr., William Nicky Norsworthy, Lisa Elizabeth Whitesides, Carol Bond Ridgway, Mrs. Charles McLendon, Tina Marie Glover, Richard Richmond, Mrs. W.P. Goodwin, Ronnie Phillip Preston, Virginia Lawson, Crystal Craig, Kevin Witherington, Gregory Miller, Low Fletcher.
July 18: Bill Stewart, Jan Elaine Henderson, Mrs. A.D. Rogers, Charles Douglas Cook, Brenda Lou White, James C. Lynch, Valerie Martin, Mrs. E.F. Bledsoe, Pamela Walker, Cristi Lawton, Melanie Stodghill, David Beville, Terrell Marquon Smith, Justin Hogan, Annette Butcher, Narkesia R. Bush, Brandy Burns, Emma Kate Edmonds, Billy Thompson.
July 19: Lee McLendon, H.L. Moss, Mrs. B.E. Chambers, Grace Parker, Mrs. Clyde Herbert, Gail Carter McLaurin, Mrs. C.P. Freeman, Nancy Lehmann, Sue Kersey, Denise Strickland, Donnie Gay Jr., Vicki Grant, Crystal Nichole Greene.
July 20: Robert Franklin III, Joe Giles, Barry Lynn Hardy, Ruth Bohannon, Bob Watkins, Lance Austin Williamson, Jim Bevis, Scott Fletcher, Mrs. Laura F. Harper, Mrs. Dianne Edwards, Gary Witherington, Adam Daniel Barnes.
July 21: Nellie Patrick, Mrs. Callie Patrick, Janita Cardin, Pamela Jo English, Lonzie Woods, Lewis Jefferson Colwell, Ann Etheridge, James Brown, Edward F. Cardell, Gail W. Bass, Jackie McEachern, Yaschica Miller, Zachary Hall, Christopher Travis.
July 22: Mrs. W.W. Hooten, Wesley Spencer, Patsy Lurlene Gilbert, W.L. Lockhart, Bobby Bohannon, John W. Webb, Jimmy Corley, Charlotte Beal, Mrs. Mike Harrell, Marshall Lundy English, Dennis Pulliam, Carolina Dawn Graham, Amy Sheree Ruff, Robert Selman, Jessica June Williamson, Terrence VaShaun Mayfield, Stephen Jeffery Jones, Ryan Jefferson Lawson.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.