Jan. 15: Bob Carmichael, Mrs. Nannie Cochran, Boyd Mitchell, Charles Timothy Raven, Mrs. Wilson Bush, Cathy Marie Crump, Joyce Adams, George Kelley, Jack W. Ayers, Elaine Smith, Mrs. Carl T. Eidson, Cathy Ann Walker, Nancy Crowder, Macey Worley, Lisa AnneMarie Hanlon, Jordan Brooke Holley.
Jan. 16: Mrs. W.T. Plymel, Patricia Ruth Whidby, Ruth Johnson, Mrs. Lula Willard, Richard V. Meredith, Janice Cochran, Bill Wood, Charles S. O’Kelly, Kenneth Williams, Dean Powell, L.A. Yalt, Jim Kent.
Jan. 17: Emma Joe Chasteen, Ronnie Reeves, Penney Newman, Mrs. Brenda Baker, Lydia Folmar, Johnny Hodges, Mrs. Horace Cawthon, Mrs. Becky Harper, Mrs. Robert Austin, Erin Michelle Youngblood, Chad T. Hardy.
Jan. 18: Charles Eugene Wells, Jan Jackson, Van A. Duke, Mrs. Francis M. Holston, David Whitaker, Mrs. Shirley Brooks, Mrs. James E. Nixon, Mrs. A.O. Miller, Sr., Cher McWilliams, Eric Bryant, Marsha Crowder, Oscar A. Head, Rhonda Williamson, Anna Wallis, Laquetta Audrecia Reece, Bryan Dennis Fincher, Robin Hunt.
Jan. 19: Carrilene Powell, Harriet Rebecca Pope, Mrs. Raymond Barnes, Larry W. Letson, Wanda Ray Thompson, Robert E. McCrary III, Angela Renee Robertson, Jeannie O’Quinn, Kimberly Z. Dodson, Robert Luzier, Bill Bradley, Duane Hauser, Keith Kendrick, Linda Sisson, James M. Seller, Pat Barnes, Krystle Tiara Walker.
Jan. 20: Mrs. Herman Shuman, Mrs. Dick Ponder, Joseph W. Sellers III, James Larry Landers, Mrs. J.G. Bearden, C.L. Bradley, Mrs. Jerry Watkins, Margaret Sheehan, Randy James, Kim McElhaney, Richard Chad Griffin.
Jan. 21: Carlee Waits, Dot Carroll, James Frederick, Jerry Burford, Cynthia Elaine Welch, John B. Jackson, Debra Ann Brown, Larry Whitaker, Harold Joseph Pope, Billy Craig, Roger Lee, Johnny Colwell, Marvin Linly James, W.T. Collins, M.R. Towner, Charles Herbert, Tech Wells, Heather Ranae Dahlin, Kristen Kelley, Lecia Akins, Amy Smith, Jessica Sellers, Elizabeth Ann English, Aaron Couey.
Jan. 22: Mrs. Charles Rape, Jimmy Preston, Mrs. Huston Morgan, J.J. English, Louis Hester, Lynda Joyce Harrison, Holly Batchelor, Mrs. Linda Batchelor, Mrs. Deborah J. Johnston, Mrs. Dianne J. Gaines, Carin B. Pendergraft, Sheri Bolton, Nathan Garrett Duffey, Angie Lee Berry, Bailey Pippin,, Sarah Rosemarie Wise, Casey Taylor Kersey.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
