Jan. 6: H.T. Moss, Mrs. Jesse Lunsford, Mrs. R.C. Yancey, Elizabeth Berry, Johnny Colwell, Mrs. George T. Harkness, Mabel Harrison, Paul Johnson, Benson Ham, Mrs. Billy Floyd, Kenneth L. Parker, Larry Lawton, Jeremy Louis Taylor, Renee T. Futral.
Jan. 7: Mrs. J.T. Ponder, Eugene English, Mrs. Loy Wilson, Joseph Neal Allen, Mrs. Joy C. Wells, Marjorie Kelly Allen, Scott Long, Lennis Hart, Dennis Hart, Mrs. Fred Collins, Bill Biles, Mrs. Danny Hoard, Mrs. Carolyn Landers, John Coleman McLaurin, Patrick Ryan.
Jan. 8: Mrs. C.J. Maddox, Maurice Cook, V.R. Ray, Donna Lane, Jennifer Fountain, Thomas C. Webb, Mrs. Lucille Waldon, Billy J. Smith, Joey McClelland.
Jan. 9: G.T. Martinez, John Robert Caldwell, Jr., Jimmie Allen, Mary Glidewell, Wesley Reese, Mike Barnes, Mickey Gregg, Jared Lee Carter, Trish Horne, Gabrielle Reve Stewart.
Jan. 10: Harry Suffridge, James Taylor, Mrs. Forest Johnson Jr., Sara Watts, J.S. Smith, Sharon Thurston, Ashley Michelle McDaniel, Rashard Usher, Cynthia Colvin, Amber Nicole Peek, Taryn L. Mayfield.
Jan. 11: Patsy Burford, James Power, Blake Thompson, Mrs. Noah J. Rich, Mrs. Hyrum Pierce, Mrs. Jimmy English, Tommy Allen, Diane Adams, Beth Ann Booth, Randy L. Hamlin, Doug Branch, Ronny Storey, Rebecca McDonald Foster, Tara Elizabeth Maddox, Sue Congo.
Jan. 12: Mrs. James Hutcheson, Charles Campbell, Helen McCall, Lynn S. Youngblood, D. Richard Ballard, Carla Leigh Waits, Miranda Hawley, John Andrew Whitaker, Dusty Ann Cawthon, Terricka Raymon Head, Molly Amanda Kitchens.
Jan. 13: Patricia Ann Compton, Alton Britt, Pat Biles, T. Byrd O’Neal, Tara Washington, Daniel Gene Pope, Rebecca Lynn Rittenberry, Joseph David Woodruff, Donna Turner, Pat Freeman..
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
