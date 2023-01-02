Jan. 4: Jane Dempsey, Mrs. Jimmy Moore, B.W. Moore, Brenda Marie Bohannon, J.W. Heath, Mrs. C.W. Morris, Charlie Thomas Long, Mrs. Charles Carter, Buddy McLendon, Kenneth M. Dobbs, Clifton G. Price, Charles Evans, Belinda Johnson, John Bunnell, Heather Michelle Parker, Will Maddox, Charita N. Hardy, Amber Marie Harmon.

Jan. 5: Marie Moncrief, Nettie Cleveland, Mrs. LaNelle E. Ahrendt, Mitzi Dee Storey, John P. Halley, Jr., Mrs. Sue Pope, L.L. Holloway, George C. Evans, Jeremy Booth, Christopher Robert Rex Garnto, Hester McClendon, Ethan Forrest Smith, Jordan Ashley Cannon, Christopher Williamson.

Recommended for you

Tags