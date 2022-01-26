Jan. 26: Bobby Calloway, Charles Franklin Duke, Mrs. J.V. Wallace, Rosalie Elizabeth Mixon, Mrs. Susie Duffie, Joseph Alexander, Thomas Jody Long, James Burts, Kayla Lee Fogg.
Jan. 27: Mrs. John W. Walker, Barbara Crumbley, J.W. O’Neal Jr., John G. Brooks, Mrs. Max Henderson, Dick Ponder, Dulane Maddox, Mrs. David Burford, Cheryl Luzier, Mitchell Lawson, Iris G. Ivester, Joanne Evans, Brandan Lee James, Mrs. Minton Davis, Dan Zant, Mickey Duke, Jamie Green, Erin Nicole Powell.
Jan. 28: Joyce Cochran, Mrs. Donald C. Blair, H.S. Shuman, Sara L. Bostwick, Kim Wilene Wise, Mrs. Earl Anderson, Mrs. Nita R. Labolito, Ronald Tallman, Robert Jason Miller, Carey Spraggins.
Jan. 29: O.C. Duffey, Mrs. Peggy Byrd, Natalie Compton, Andrew J. Long, Douglas Bryant, Lillian Ridgeway, Ellen Starr, Winnie Laurie Wilson, Diane Parker, Franklin Darcy, Cary Hurst, Amanda Knowles Walker, Greg O’Neal, Chester Jenkins, Lindsey Elizabeth Coleman.
Jan. 30: Jackson Turner, Joe Sellers Jr., George Caston Barber, Cindy Brittain, Darlene Gilbert, Jody Brooks, Angela Teagle.
Jan. 31: Judson Harmon, Jim Browning, Charles Gary Wilson, Donna M. Lindsey, Martha Elaine Eberhardt, Mrs. Johnny Wells, Melissa Ann McConnell, Sheila Anderson, Laurie Sue Jones, Cornelius Crowder, Doug Durrett, Joel Wayne Maddox.
Feb. 1: Bert Carmichael III, W.B. Reeves, James Ronald McCarty, Mrs. Tommy Garrett, John Anthony Grant, Tammy Lynn Jones, Joseph P. Spain IV, Krissy Leverett, Kathy Leverett, Mrs. John M. Porter, Phil Washington, Rebecca Long.
Feb. 2: Cary Kelly, Mrs. J.H. Jackson, Mrs. George Cannon, Regina Moody, James L. Ray, Kay Fincher, Deborah Kendrick Brown, Kathy McDonald, Jimmy Adams, Earl Colbert.
