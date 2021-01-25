Jan. 20: Mrs. Herman Shuman, Mrs. Dick Ponder, Joseph W. Sellers III, James Larry Landers, Mrs. J.G. Bearden, C.L. Bradley, Mrs. Jerry Watkins, Margaret Sheehan, Randy James, Kim McElhaney, Richard Chad Griffin.
Jan. 21: Carlee Waits, Dot Carroll, James Frederick, Jerry Burford, Cynthia Elaine Welch, John B. Jackson, Debra Ann Brown, Larry Whitaker, Harold Joseph Pope, Billy Craig, Roger Lee, Johnny Colwell, Marvin Linly James, W.T. Collins, M.R. Towner, Charles Herbert, Tech Wells, Heather Ranae Dahlin, Kristen Kelley, Lecia Akins, Amy Smith, Jessica Sellers, Elizabeth Ann English, Aaron Couey.
Jan. 22: Mrs. Charles Rape, Jimmy Preston, Mrs. Huston Morgan, J.J. English, Louis Hester, Lynda Joyce Harrison, Holly Batchelor, Mrs. Linda Batchelor, Mrs. Deborah J. Johnston, Mrs. Dianne J. Gaines, J. Carin Burford, Sheri Bolton, Nathan Garrett Duffey, Angie Lee Berry, Bailey Pippin, Sarah Rosemarie Wise, Casey Taylor Kersey.
Jan. 23: L.S. Rape, Ann Brook McMichael, Terry Rosser, Mrs. R.L. Freeman, Mrs. Conner Dodson, Michael Shawn Bunch, Mrs. Jerry Lee Staggs, J.P. Kennedy, Mrs. Ken Williams, Rachael Karius, Avery Nelson, Denise F. Hemmann, Mark Cordle, Corey Deonta McClendon, Joshua McDaniel, Judy Dunn, Clarence Williamson.
Jan. 24: Georgia Lee Freeman, Jimmy Allen, T.E. Robison, Jr., Maria Creel, Danny Long, Rose Marie D. Love, Trina S. Belvin, Joe Norton, Mrs. Henry Phillips, Jack Caldwell, Chad Gilbert, Marcus Dale Wood, Artisca Watts, Jeremy Weaver, Julianna Anges Kimbell, Margaret Spencer.
Jan. 25: Mrs. Ray Watts, Mrs. Danielle Allen, Jesse Victor James, Marion Durell Purmont, Katherine Rogers, Martha Jane Holston, Bonnie Richardson, Wendy Shelane Pope, William Dahlin, Ted McMichael, Leigh Ann Brown, Mrs. Kenneth Nicholson, J. Pete Spain III, Gene Bryant, Robert Wayne Whitaker, Jo Tidwell, Jan Peek, Charlie England.
Jan. 26: Bobby Calloway, Charles Franklin Duke, Mrs. J.V. Wallace, Rosalie Elizabeth Mixon, Mrs. Susie Duffie, Joseph Alexander, Thomas Jody Long, James Burts, Kayla Lee Fogg.
Jan. 27: Mrs. John W. Walker, Barbara Crumbley, J.W. O’Neal, Jr., John G. Brooks, Mrs. Max Henderson, Dick Ponder, Dulane Maddox, Mrs. David Burford, Cheryl Luzier, Mitchell Lawson, Iris G. Ivester, Joanne Evans, Brandan Lee James, Mrs. Minton Davis, Dan Zant, Mickey Duke, Jamie Green, Erin Nicole Powell.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
