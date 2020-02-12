Feb. 5: Frank S. Maddox, Stephen Henry Ball, Mrs. J.M.L. Comer, Roy Calvin Letson, Claudia Jean Ivey, Jackie Rooks, Davis Thomas, Neale Elliott, Brenda Jones, Mrs. Grace M. Meredith, Mrs. Mary Ann Stevenson, Nolan Watson Jr.
Feb. 6: Mrs. J.H. Williams, Robin Fletcher, Margaret Mitchell, Juanita Barnes, Mrs. H.R. James, Bobby Allen, Mrs. Butler Smith, Deborah Taylor, W.C. Darsey, Vanessa Ray, Mike Perkins, Susan Freeman Howell, Patricia Jones, Alan Steinle, Phil Britton, Ian Bargeron, Tom Lawson, Lorene Hardy, Adriane Hart, Deborah J. Reese.
Feb. 7: Daniel Ferguson, Mrs. J.M. Moore, Jackie Cook, Cheryl Pope Kish, Asa Larkin Mangham, Dave R. Bailey, Maria Moore Barnes, T.E. Huff, Mrs. Newton Mayfield, Kenneth Thurston, Matthew Lewis McMichael, Chrystal Cordle.
Feb. 8: Annette Rape, Mrs. W.C. Mitchell, Cary Ogden Pope, Mary Elizabeth Moore, Cornelia Claire M. Thornton, Angelyn Wise Brooks, Johnny Caldwell, Joseph Floyd, Leslie Johnson, Dottie D. Patterson, Angel Thomason, Tommy Hensley, Edward H. Cole, Jr.
Feb. 9: Judy Colwell, Mrs. S.W. Brooks, Jerry Pope Sellers, Herbert Cochran, Curtis R. Bowden, Jane Taylor, Bill Hodges, Wayne McDaniel, James C. Jackson, L.L. Leverette.
Feb. 10: Alvin Eugene Rush Jr., Mrs. H.R. Harris, Mrs. R.B. Torbet, James Bartholomew White Jr., Charles Lummus, Carolyn Harper, John B. Maddox, Mrs. Allan Batchelor, Alton Miller, Deborah Nelson Dean, Gerard Clay McLaurin, C.T. Burress, Alan Riley, Edward H. Cole III.
Feb. 11: Luke Penn Weaver, Sonny Williamson, Kerry Hardy, Cindy Burdette, Charlene Walker, Roger Huff, Sara R. Farrigan, Allie Goodwin, William Trevor Malcom, Michael Johnson, Jr., Joanne Miller.
Feb. 12: Mrs. A.O. Linch, James Edwin Williams, Alma Kersey, Mrs. Don Knight, Mrs. Edward Melvin, William Jackson, Mrs. J.L. Edwards, Nancy Washington, Carole Lawrence, Mrs. John Deraney, John Arthur Bailey, Mrs. Donald D. Richardson, Michele Jones, Mrs. Barry W. Stowe, Mrs. Jerry A. Hobbs, Walter Dwayne Mixon, Richard Culpepper, Judy K. Fincher, Laree L. Zant, William M. Crowder, Christian Marie Thompson.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
