Feb. 24: John Franklin Meredith, William James Kitchens, Mrs. Carl Waits, Mrs. Edward Hardy, Mike Peck, Lamar A. Craig, Mrs. Charles S. O’Kelley, Robert C. Jones, Michael Youngblood, Jared Russell Williams, David Dunn.
Feb. 25: Ronald Cook, Ruth Taylor, Diane Beasley, Edwin Latham, Margaret Elizabeth Lester, J.M.L. Comer, David Pelt, L.R. Ivey, Philip McCall, Edwin G. Fuqua, Joy G. Walker, Glen Goens, Mrs. R.E. Whigham, Donnie Norsworthy, Ronnie Norsworthy, Kyle Andrew Kersey, Dan Dunn.
Feb. 26: H.B. Hale, Andrew Jackson Waldrop, W.C. Mitchell, Donna Sue Flynt, Sammy Byrd, Tracy Williams, Becky Edwards.
Feb. 27: Mary Josephine Harper, Jesse M. Cawthon, J.W. Fincher, George A. Manley, Mrs. Carroll Harper, Henry Franklin Bagby, David F. Nodine, Antoin Duffey, Stacy Padgett, Chris Lewis.
Feb. 28: Wilburn Ridgeway, Oliver Moss, Mrs. T.B. Preston, Mrs. Tony Standard, Durell Franklin, Stuart Halbert, Victor Black, Jeff Fuss, Michelle B. Williams, Ralph B. Wilson.
Feb. 29: Michael Lane Duke.
March 1: Jimmy Moss, Hilda Moore, E.J. Maddox, Mrs. Fred Hayes, Mrs. E.L. Fletcher, Mrs. Roy Henderson, Mrs. Frank Ragan, Karen Pierce, Terry B. Moore, Jerry Freer, Ronald Powell, Mrs. Alan Bowen, Martin K. Nodine, Jeanne Lauren Whitter, Amanda Jean Harrison, Charles Landress, Katie King, Reagan Amanda Lunsford.
March 2: Mrs. Irene Hodges, Gladys Smith, Emmett Pelt, Sandra Meredith Pline, Gene Nutt, Al Bennett, Mrs. Mary Carter, Mark Wright, Tommy Patterson, LaSheryl Stanford.
March 3: Mrs. Herbert Jackson, Gloria W. Prater, Mrs. W.A. Myers, Dianne Cook, James William Watkins III, Barry Keith Duffey, Craig Smith Johnson, Thomas Jackson Smith Jr., Harry Grimes, Nicole Davis, Donnie Berry, Cherry S. Butterworth, Frankie Cochran, Angela Jones, Tiffany Nicole Kahkonen.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
