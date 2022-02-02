Feb. 2: Cary Kelly, Mrs. J.H. Jackson, Mrs. George Cannon, Regina Moody, James L. Ray, Kay Fincher, Deborah Kendrick Brown, Kathy McDonald, Jimmy Adams, Earl Colbert.
Feb. 3: Robert Lee Waldrop, Doris Cook, Mrs. Johnny Colwell, Dan Wright, John Cook, Robert Green Jr., Leigh Ann Lassiter, Ceason Johnson, Jessica Ann Chapman, John Olin Pettigrew Jr., Kathy McElhaney.
Feb. 4: Franklin McLendon, Kipling L. Wise, Edith Brooks, Mrs. R.L. Bennett, Robert Lee Evans, John Ronnie Kimbell, Maurice Walter Carmichael Jr., Jackie Cook, Ruth Duffey, Mrs. T.E. Grubbs, Henry Cecil Sims, Ellen Henry, Jeffrey Raynor, Mrs. D.R. Arnold, Mary Boan, Cathy Barnes, Whitney Claire Hudgens, Brandi Drake.
Feb. 5: Frank S. Maddox, Stephen Henry Ball, Mrs. J.M.L. Comer, Roy Calvin Letson, Claudia Jean Ivey, Jackie Rooks, Davis Thomas, Neale Elliott, Brenda Jones, Mrs. Grace M. Meredith, Mrs. Mary Ann Stevenson, Nolan Watson Jr.
Feb. 6: Mrs. J.H. Williams, Robin Fletcher, Margaret Mitchell, Juanita Barnes, Mrs. H.R. James, Bobby Allen, Mrs. Butler Smith, Deborah Taylor, W.C. Darsey, Vanessa Ray, Mike Perkins, Susan Freeman Howell, Patricia Jones, Alan Steinle, Phil Britton, Ian Bargeron, Tom Lawson, Lorene Hardy, Adriane Hart, Deborah J. Reese.
Feb. 7: Daniel Ferguson, Mrs. J.M. Moore, Jackie Cook, Cheryl Pope Kish, Asa Larkin Mangham, Dave R. Bailey, Maria Moore Barnes, T.E. Huff, Mrs. Newton Mayfield, Kenneth Thurston, Matthew Lewis McMichael, Chrystal Cordle.
Feb. 8: Annette Rape, Mrs. W.C. Mitchell, Cary Ogden Pope, Mary Elizabeth Moore, Cornelia Claire M. Thornton, Angelyn Wise Brooks, Johnny Caldwell, Joseph Floyd, Leslie Johnson, Dottie D. Patterson, Angel Thomason, Tommy Hensley, Edward H. Cole Jr.
Feb. 9: Judy Colwell, Mrs. S.W. Brooks, Jerry Pope Sellers, Herbert Cochran, Curtis R. Bowden, Jane Taylor, Bill Hodges, Wayne McDaniel, James C. Jackson, L.L. Leverette.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
