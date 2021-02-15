Feb. 10: Alvin Eugene Rush Jr., Mrs. H.R. Harris, Mrs. R.B. Torbet, James Bartholomew White Jr., Charles Lummus, Carolyn Harper, John B. Maddox, Mrs. Allan Batchelor, Alton Miller, Deborah Nelson Dean, Gerard Clay McLaurin, C.T. Burress, Alan Riley, Edward H. Cole III.
Feb. 11: Luke Penn Weaver, Sonny Williamson, Kerry Hardy, Cindy Burdette, Charlene Walker, Roger Huff, Sara R. Farrigan, Allie Goodwin, William Trevor Malcom, Michael Johnson Jr., Joanne Miller.
Feb. 12: Mrs. A.O. Linch, James Edwin Williams, Alma Kersey, Mrs. Don Knight, Mrs. Edward Melvin, William Jackson, Mrs. J.L. Edwards, Nancy Washington, Carole Lawrence, Mrs. John Deraney, John Arthur Bailey, Mrs. Donald D. Richardson, Michele Jones, Mrs. Barry W. Stowe, Mrs. Jerry A. Hobbs, Walter Dwayne Mixon, Richard Culpepper, Judy K. Fincher, Laree L. Zant, William M. Crowder, Christian Marie Thompson.
Feb. 13: Rosa Lee Maynard, Mrs. Barbara King, Emory Spencer, William Levi Collins Jr., Mrs. S.M. Blankenship, Monica Christine Hulsey, W.D. Hunt, Lisa Bradley, Vickie Eidson, Troy Clay Allen, Lee Ann Bunn, Anna Kathryn Daniel, Rebecca Marie Kildahl, Madison Alexandria Maynard, Jim Freeman.
Feb. 14: Ira Taylor, Agnes Maddox, Mrs. J.R. Patrick, Larry Wilson, Mrs. W.H. Cutter, Peggy JoAnne Bennett, Jamie Norsworthy, Ann Coleman, Emily Erin Lueken, Chastity Brianna Moore, Christopher Dewayne Whitehead, Deryle Lamb, Barbara Staples.
Feb. 15: Jill Thurston Williamson, Homer Miller Moelchert, Mrs. Eugene Harris, Catherine Lawton, Judy Yielding, Mrs. Peggy M. Knowles, Dawn Lehmann, Michael Dahlin, Cindy W. Kersey, Melaine Rich, Georgia M. Anderson, Jennifer Biles, William Lamar Cash III.
Feb. 16: Frank McClendon, Mrs. J.R. McMichael, Audrey Washington, Howard Thurston Bradley, J.A. Jackson, Danny Rivers, Mrs. Theresa T. Crowell.
Feb. 17: Alvin Hugh Dempsey, Betty Ann Jackson, Mrs. Donald N. Brown, Faye Crane, Mrs. C.B. Waldrop, Helen H. Hardy, Mrs. Earl Williams, Carol Barber, Ronnie Dodson, John Cross Jr., Mrs. Alice Burdette, Beverly Ann Moore, Norkiki Rodriguez, William Hicks.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
