Feb. 1: Bert Carmichael III, W.B. Reeves, James Ronald McCarty, Mrs. Tommy Garrett, John Anthony Grant, Tammy Lynn Jones, Joseph P. Spain IV, Krissy Leverett, Kathy Leverett, Mrs. John M. Porter, Phil Washington, Rebecca Long.

Feb. 2: Cary Kelly, Mrs. J.H. Jackson, Mrs. George Cannon, Regina Moody, James L. Ray, Kay Fincher, Deborah Kendrick Brown, Kathy McDonald, Jimmy Adams, Earl Colbert.

Recommended for you

Tags