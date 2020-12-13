Dec. 9: Jerry Pope, Carolyn Farrar, Jimmy Caldwell, Mrs. Uel Pulliam, Faye James, Andy Long, Bobby Long, Mark Browning, Bennie Wayne Riley, Linda Barabas, Charles Jenkins, Ted Strickland, Herman Towles, Marquita Gilchrist, Courtney Michelle Perdue, Jason E. Rooks, Willie Thomas Stewart.
Dec. 10: J. Lee Andrews, Juanita Thompson Rentschler, Lanier Anthony, Edward L. Young, Billie Moore, Sharon Kelso, Morris Smith, Steven Andrew Jenkins, Octavius Jamal Walker, Katricia R. Taylor.
Dec. 11: Eugene Burford, Nitia Leverette, E.D. Allen, Charles Allen Cain, Mrs. Roy Carter, Marvera O’Kelley, Charles W. Cannon, Jeff Hurst, Naomie Duffey, Charlie Biles, Brandi Nicole Wilson, Angela McLeod, Tamara McElhaney, Tammy McElhaney, Sara Hicks.
Dec. 12: Mrs. J.B. Thompson, Hazel Marie Turner, Katie Lee Evans, Rebecca Hodges, Martha Ann Pulliam, Michael Bruce Wells, Mrs. Jackie Cavender, Richard Mangham, C.E. Frost, Shane Corgan Harper, Chris Spohn, Brittany Carita Standifer, Stephanie Carr, Ashley Turner, Rider Wesley Brooks, Connie Brown, Joseph Horne.
Dec. 13: Roscoe Smith, Lawrence Patterson, T.A. Nutt, III, Joye L. England, Faye D. Moncrief, Earl Chestnut, Lynda Michelle Gray, Richard V. Meredith Jr., Danny Trimble, J. Alton Pullin, Linda Proctor, Steven Teagle, Dr. Joe Lister, Mrs. Barbara Bankston, Dianna Turner, B.L. Prince, Deana Lashae Waldrop, Tony Wallace, B.J. Maddox, John Matthew Allen, Melissa Anderson, Carl Young, Adriane Marie Edgar, Joye England.
Dec. 14: Mrs. W.S. Weaver, C.P. Sims, Mrs. David Garr, Mrs. Judy K. Skinner, Scarlet Virginia Allen, Dennis Rooks, Patricia Fay James, Mrs. Mary Bolton, John Anderson, Jerome Wright, Nellie Ruth Head, Joseph Christopher White, Brittany Elizabeth Moss, Sommer Brooke Floyd.
Dec. 15: J.L. Roberts, J.B. Kitchens, Susan Pope, Michael James Mixon, Thomas F. Cochran, Elsie Lunsford, Phillip Dawson, D.L. Emfinger, D.W. Townsend, Mrs. W.R. Hodges, Michel Joye Wells, Gloria Kitchens, Steven Page, Wesley Eugene Cook, Mrs. Beatrice Scott, Johnny Awtry, Mrs. Dianna Poss, Gregg Wall.
Dec. 16: Diane Saunders, Herbert Jackson, Mrs. Joe Jacob, F.S. Bostwick, Kenneth Scott Dodson, Ross Sessions Jr., Luann Knight Maddox, Perry Wilkes, Mrs. Donald Sheffield, Mrs. George Lawson, Sandra Perry, Mrs. Judy Hodges, Mrs. Linda J. Peacock, Amy McLeroy, Melanie Dawn Sutter, Sineilsa White, Tracie Hart, Derrick Usher, Ronderious Bostwick, Joshua Lamar Moore, Edward Phillip Blackburn III, Emily Hunt, John A. Howell.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.