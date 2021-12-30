Dec. 30: Jacquelyn Mitchell, Peggy Hardy, Tom Beckham, Mrs. W.S. Norton, Cheryl Diane Harrison, Clarence Eugene Morton, Melanie Leigh Tomlin, Richie Lewis, Jerry Lynn Pope, Joy Allen, Amy H. Gardner, Audri Greer McLaurin, Shirley Ferguson, Marcus Clark Lawson, Tabitha Washington, Trinidy Seth Sherrell.
Dec. 31: Sandra B. Thurston, Barbara Jean Rutherford, David Owen Reed, Becky McCranie, Peggy K. McMichael, Neil Earnhart, Tommy Dean, Mrs. David Maddox, Peggy H. Rice, Mrs. Ben Wright, Timothy Patterson, Bryan White, Henry L. Hilderbrand IV, James R. Holcombe, Robert Boan, William Alexander Pierce, Mrs. John L. Cross, Anna Nicole Maddox, Julian Teagle, James Usher, J.B. Henderson, Jake Smith, Holly Chandler.
Jan. 1: Georgia Lee Dodd, Bill Dupree, James Blessett, Susan K. Stephens, Johnny Lloyd, Lonny Lloyd, Mrs. H.C. Barnes, Ronald Warren DeVore, Janet Dahlin, Ronald Keith Lassiter, Mrs. Arthur Cleveland, Randy Browning, Anthony Bennett, Sharon Rodd, Robert Walker, Kenneth Leon Crowder, Kody Van Garrett Hardy, Denise Tingle.
Jan. 2: Ollie Jinks, W.E. Maddox, Dennis Lummus, Mrs. W.B. McDaniel, Jeffery Patterson, Mrs. Mildred M. Darrow, David Lamar Colbert, Mrs. George R. Dawson, Mrs. Margaret McMichael, Paul Franklin III, Sundra M. Maddox, Christopher Hargrove, Robin Tingle.
Jan. 3: Barbara Elaine Singley, Mrs. Kate Pope, E.J. Baldwin, Mrs. Jane C. Stratford, Mrs. Henry Gibbs, Mrs. Joe Hopper, Mary Lynn Palmer Realff, Christopher Drake, Ann Hensley, Christine Kinard, Dane Tingle.
Jan. 4: Jane Dempsey, Mrs. Jimmy Moore, B.W. Moore, Brenda Marie Bohannon, J.W. Heath, Mrs. C.W. Morris, Charlie Thomas Long, Mrs. Charles Carter, Buddy McLendon, Kenneth M. Dobbs, Clifton G. Price, Charles Evans, Belinda Johnson, John Bunnell, Heather Michelle Parker, Will Maddox, Charita N. Hardy, Amber Marie Harmon.
Jan. 5: Marie Moncrief, Nettie Cleveland, Mrs. LaNelle E. Ahrendt, Mitzi Dee Storey, John P. Halley, Jr., Mrs. Sue Pope, L.L. Holloway, George C. Evans, Jeremy Booth, Christopher Robert Rex Garnto, Hester McClendon, Ethan Forrest Smith, Jordan Ashley Cannon, Christopher Williamson.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
