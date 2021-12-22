Dec. 22: John Charles Thaxton, Charles Gary Smith, Norris E. Smith, Charles Gary Smith, Norris E. Smith, Julie Marjorie Smith, Lakeishly Charde Perteet, Sidra Head, Hannah Norton.
Dec. 23: Benjamin W. Carmichael, Mrs. G.M. Saunders, Lamar Carter, Kimberly Marie James, Scott Jackson, Robert L. Keever, Mrs. Henry G. Walker, David Lamar Sealey, William Wayne Waites, Lois Delauter, Kacie Diane Kitchens, William Keith Wood, W.W. Head, Jason Rich, Amber Denyse Watkins, Marshall Nichols.
Dec. 24: Mrs. Walter Pettigrew, Hazel Moss Lummus, Miss Eva Maddox, Mrs. E.L. Wilson, Julia Ann Moody, Randall Wilson, Janet McKibben, Randy Page, George Evans, Amanda Elizabeth Thomas, Maurice Crankfield, Ashley Nichole Vinyard, Whitney Spires, Donna Van Cleve Tingle.
Dec. 25: Lillie Banks, Charles D. Moore, Mrs. Ben James, Julian Robert James, John Marshall Allen, Edwin Ford, Barbara Peacock, Benjy Daryl Hardy, Mrs. Randall Macon, Randy Buchanan, Michael W. Morgan, Bell Enright, Dana Butterfield, Mitchell Wesley, Donna Susanne Duty, Donald Wayne Rogers Sr., Christy Faulkner, Bobby Pickney, Chelsea Marie Flynn, Laura Marie Peek, Alfred Brown, Eddie Ford.
Dec. 26: Mrs. Bob Moore, Mrs. W.M. O’Neal Jr., Mrs. Ola Baker, Mrs. Merida Powell, Mrs. M.L. King, Juanita Mangham, Hazel Silas, Laura Lee Ann Rooks, Kenneth Rich, Alan Folsom, Lezlie Fletcher Biles, Michelle Lynn Bevard, Judy Moore, John W. Lawson Sr., Candace I. Kersey, Anastasia Lenore Brown, Gina Gilbert.
Dec. 27: Banks Weaver Jr., Betty Jane Martin, Alford V. Smith, Anne Moore Cochran, Margaret Lynn Mitchell, Miriam Luann Mitchell, Marian Michelle Hightower, J.F. Morris, Kelly Keefe, Michelle Wommack, Dale Royal, Mrs. Jerry Coleman, Mack Ferguson, Bryan Bargeron, Cynthia D. Ward, Charles Bowen, Natoma Johnson, Christopher D. Washington, Sean Riser, Davey Thompson, Luke Anderson.
Dec. 28: T.C. Clark, Mrs. W.J. Brooks, C.W. Hodges, Ellen Fletcher, Diane Elizabeth Wilson, Jimmy Patrick, Bonnie Nell Wise, Shirley Kinard, Mrs. Horace Jackson, Michele Elaine Cochran, Annette Prosser, Brande Cannon, David R. Rice, Brian Robert Baker, Laura Gaelyn Oxford, Jeremy Witherington, Mary Stockton, Jeremy Smith, Denise Turner, Meredith Lee Singley, Elizabeth Price.
No birthdays were listed for Dec. 29.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
