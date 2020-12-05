Dec. 2: Richard Stewart, Harvey Bohannon, Mrs. Tommy Carmichael, Tony Moore, H. Mack Lamb, Ashley Barnes, Daniel Jamerson Cawthon, Jennifer Leigh King, Pamela Askin, Keldrick Shamond Appling, Carolyn Jeanette Horwath.
Dec. 3: Mrs. Edgar Wilson, Virginia Angeline Washington, Danny Deraney, Lisa Evans, Ricky Cook, Lance Johnson, Lisa Thomas, Mrs. E.C. Perkins, Cindy Landrum, Mrs. Woodson L. Cox Sr., Ira C. Brown, Mrs. Patricia Sires, Jennifer Adams, James W. Miller, Kenneth Duston Waits.
Dec. 4: E.L. Daniel, Ambrose Franklin Dempsey, Anne Conner Snipes, Thomas Darnell Andrews, Louise Bell, Mrs. Herman Waits, Martha Ann Weaver, Terry Duke, Mark Edward Cawthon, Sallye Martin, Tammy Lynn Harris, Edward Gordon, Roy Reeves, Deana Poss, Brian Paul Horwath.
Dec. 5: Esther James, Russell Richardson, Ricky Singleton, Sandra Brown Ayers, Bobby Fletcher Cochran, Lindy M. Ruark, Harvey Jordan, Mrs. Lynn Collins, Mrs. M.W. Lewis, Teresa Denise Wood, Mrs. James P. Steele, Marquis W. Childs, Mrs. Theresa G. Price, Michael Lewis, Camesha Michelle Hartsfield, Kaley Fincher, Krystal T. Walker, Dean Kimbell Jr.
Dec. 6: Leon A. Forrer, Mrs. Elizabeth Parker, Chuck Williams, Mrs. Floyd Moore, J.W. Lineberger, Jill Stegall, Matthew Dale Cawthon, Arlette Henderson, Crystal Shakilya Goodrum, Meonterria Mondrella Berry, Audrey Dawn Cawthon.
Dec. 7: Jack Suffridge, Richard Hulon Cook, Billie M. Gilbert, Mrs. Carol Deal, Mrs. Elizabeth W. Holcombe, Mrs. Parnell Deal.
Dec. 8: William Franklin Petty, Gwendolyn Cook, Nan Hodges, Mrs. Joe Ingram, Mrs. Nancy Saunders, Nona Bohannon, Mrs. George Seay, Jackie Rich, Tracey Barnes, Anita Price, Mickey Ferguson, Tara Norsworthy, Kathy Saunders Hartman, Jeff Holley, Jennifer Smith, Shanta S. Evans.
Dec. 9: Jerry Pope, Carolyn Farrar, Jimmy Caldwell, Mrs. Uel Pulliam, Faye James, Andy Long, Bobby Long, Mark Browning, Bennie Wayne Riley, Linda Barabas, Charles Jenkins, Ted Strickland, Herman Towles, Marquita Gilchrist, Courtney Michelle Perdue, Jason E. Rooks, Willie Thomas Stewart.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.