Dec. 16: Diane Saunders, Herbert Jackson, Mrs. Joe Jacob, F.S. Bostwick, Kenneth Scott Dodson, Ross Sessions Jr., Luann Knight Maddox, Perry Wilkes, Mrs. Donald Sheffield, Mrs. George Lawson, Sandra Perry, Mrs. Judy Hodges, Mrs. Linda J. Peacock, Amy McLeroy, Melanie Dawn Sutter, Sineilsa White, Tracie Hart, Derrick Usher, Ronderious Bostwick, Joshua Lamar Moore, Edward Phillip Blackburn III, Emily Hunt, John A. Howell.
Dec. 17: LaRue Grant, Mrs. Sam Stearns, Dennis Waits, Carlton Ingram, Sandra Ann Biles, Keith Fendley, Mrs. Tom Whitesides, Jan Black, Melissa Lane Ridgway, Julie Denise Smith, Brittany Chantel Marshall, Jaymieson Robert Morgan, Terry B. Jester Jr., Cody Timothy Kersey.
Dec. 18: Forest Wilder Davis Jr., Mrs. Pearl Long, Donald Earnhart, Michael Tracy Blair, Mrs. Wade H. Bell Jr., Rena Fendley, Jenni Maria English, Randy Lowell Simmons, Vicki Lynn Thurston, Aaron Fountain, Sharron Harkness, Maja Dunn.
Dec. 19: Carolyn James, C.B. Waldrop, Jeffery Wade Laymon, Joseph Franklin Norris, Beverly Fendley, Charlene Weaver Reynolds, Mrs. Donald Thaxton, Jimmy Browning, Arthur Adam Cheves, Melton Campbell, Michelle Dunn.
Dec. 20: Carol Ferguson, Levi Hurt Jr., Patricia Carolyn Rooks, Mrs. Peggy Jones, Debra Ann Brown, Melissa Ann Baxter, W.C. Adams, Emily Karen Cook, Johnny Heath, Jim Allen, J.N. Holcombe, Mrs. E.E. Jenkins, Evelyn Wade, Mrs. Carrie Jenkins, Corey Joseph Grant, Brenda Maddox, Josh Dover.
Dec. 21: L.F. Coleman, Mary Ann Wells, Tommie Keith Rogers, Kenneth Duke, Linda Jane May, Jan J. Washington, Mrs. Lee H. Brand, Theron Richmond, Jimmy Johnson, Kris Gibson, Larry Hartman, Alicia Maria Cook, Kim Posey, Gladys Whitehead, Julianne Teagle, Connie King, Courtney Demond McKibben, Devin Brooke Adams.
Dec. 22: John Charles Thaxton, Charles Gary Smith, Norris E. Smith, Charles Gary Smith, Norris E. Smith, Julie Marjorie Smith, Lakeishly Charde Perteet, Sidra Head, Hannah Norton.
Dec. 23: Benjamin W. Carmichael, Mrs. G.M. Saunders, Lamar Carter, Kimberly Marie James, Scott Jackson, Robert L. Keever, Mrs. Henry G. Walker, David Lamar Sealey, William Wayne Waites, Lois Delauter, Kacie Diane Kitchens, William Keith Wood, W.W. Head, Jason Rich, Amber Denyse Watkins, Marshall Nichols.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
