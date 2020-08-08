Aug. 5: Nellie Jo Ford, Frank P. Moore, Mrs. Allie Cochran, Mrs. J.F. Ball, Jr., Mrs. Margie Maddox Stroup, Mrs. Jane C. Stratford, Joseph Miles Sebastian Daniel, Lisa Browning, Staci Miller, Allen Lewis, Mrs. E.C. Cook, Bobo Jenkins, Charles H. Smith, Joseph Edwin Sims, Lois White, Tribuka Hansford, Jeremy Pace.
Aug. 6: Dorothy Washington, Howard Dean Couch, Bob Woodward, Ralph F. Cook, Robert Marsh, Mrs. E.R. Turner, Sherry Hammond, Alison Allen, Sydney H. Watts, Fred Moore, Robert L. Merritt, Mrs. Susan R. Carpenter, Edna Miller, Tara Williams, Kristina Elaine Moss, Jeffery M. Floyd, Jaren Jamere Cleveland, Katherine T. Maynard, Kristy Williams.
Aug. 7: Mrs. James Webb, William Lamar McMichael, C.C. Williams, Sara Haskins, Bernice Haskins, Mrs. Leon Norton, Mrs. J.S. Smith, Mrs. James L. Cooper, Mrs. Toni Autry, Robert Sloan, Emma Joyce Russell, Jack Rupe.
Aug. 8: Mrs. William Presley, Mary Arlene Rush, Kenneth Andrews Fletcher, Joe Harris, Maxine Wright, Mrs. Lewis White, David Dover, Grace Kelly Hobbs, Tribble Stephens, Mrs. Charles N. Anderson, A.V. Bentley, Joyce Marie Thomas, Dewey Nicholson, Birma Ayers, Annie Ruth Landrum, Mrs. M.R. Towner, Charles Respress,, Allison McClelland, Wendy Idell Pilgrim, Weldon Reeves, Dreama Nicole Posey, Charles Taylor, Jan Dickson Royston.
Aug. 9: Mrs. B.G. Loyd, Mrs. Alvin O’Neal, Donald Monroe Duke, Millard Kelvin Hamlin, James Thomas Thurston, Mrs. Jere Webb, Mrs. H.D. Vickers, Mrs. Donald Leverett, D.D. Daniel, Pauline Grant, Brenda Head, Ryan Dale Barber, William “Billy” Sorrow, Chuck Morgan, Jeff Russey.
Aug. 10: Mrs. W.A. Smith, Jr., Mark David Ingram, Mrs. David Cook, Henry Anderson Kitchens, Cathy L. Kitchens, Corinne Irby, Jamie Kitchens, Mrs. Nancy Bunn, Darrell Brown, Debbie Singley, Idell Barnes Ingram, Jessie James Usher.
Aug. 11: Warren Smith, Charles Carter, Cathy Evans Brown, Mrs. Jack R. Newman, Mrs. C.L. Bradley, Robert Shannon, Jr., James Sherwood Ingram, Mrs. Merilyn Buchanan, Lawrence J. Cole, Michael Shotwell, Douglas Bevard, C.W. England, Shirley Stewart, Robert Andy Smith, Amanda Ellis.
Aug. 12: Mary Jane Williams, Warren Francis Smith, Martha Wise, Aldine Keifer Kimbell, W.R. Singleton, James C. Burdette, J.G. Batchelor, Terri Waits, Barry Fincher, Allen R. Beck, Mrs. S.G. Jordan, Debra H. Moss, Bethany Latonya Thurman, Bethany Anderson, Lewis Lamar Richardson, David Browning, David Scott Bradshaw.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
