Aug. 26: Elizabeth Fincher, Connie Brown, Robert Thomas Raney, Marion J. Jacobs, Yvonne Spangler, John Harkness Jr., Mrs. Linda Foster, Mrs. Larry Meadows, Susan Sanvidge, Cecil A. Welch, W.M. Jacobs, Martha M. Ellenwood, Chelsea Leigh Smith.
Aug. 27: D.N. Meredith, Mrs. C.E. Washington, Constance C. Cook, John Calvin Fish, Eileen Willard, Douglas Freeman, Mrs. Kitty E. Goens, Mrs. Jean Morgan, Shawn Greer, Mark Jones, Katherine Cole, Alanna Mitchell, Pauline Jester.
Aug. 28: Patsy Thurston, V.A. Kimbell, Ruby Elaine Kendricks, Bruce Rowe, Cherrie Watkins, Russ Crumbley Jr., Elizabeth Weldon Hodges, Mrs. Robert L. Thompson, Johnny Plymel, Mrs. Catherine Norris, Ben Brown, Joseph Waldrop, Pam T. Scott, Tabitha Dague, Rhett Huff, Jerry Kelly, Patrick Hardy Jr.
Aug. 29: A.E. Greer, Mrs. C.F. Waters, Mrs. Shirley Duffey, Paul Ray Duffey, Vickielynn Redman Allen, Crumbley Johnson, Donna Potts, Sondra Reeves, Yvonne Rosser, Michelle Price, Ben Zant, Latonya Ann Askin, Michael Wells, Rashun Jamal Askin, Richard Gregory Rude, Shannerah Taylor, Anthony Costello.
Aug. 30: Mrs. Wayne Maddox, Eugenia McCart, Shirley Price, Gary Daniel, Mrs. Sandra Butterworth, Allen Byars, Robbie Letson, Jim English, Mrs. H.M. Lamb, Greg L. Allen, Mrs. E.D. Hightower, Angela Gilbert, Mrs. Brenda Harper, Sylvia P. Wilson, Lauren Maci Morgan, Krstle Ltn Hoard, Hannah Marie Smith.
Aug. 31: Mrs. J.W. Caines, Gerald Hamlin, Frank O’Neal, Fred Ann Washington Buntin, Laurel Ann Hardy, Carol Saunders, Mrs. Charles Hart, John W. Miller, Parnell Deal, Ms. Willie Norsworthy, Joshua Brian Miner, Steven H. Bryan, John Fields, Marci Quenette Grier, Harold “Doc” McMichael, Rafferdy James Coleman, Landon Williams.
Sept. 1: Mrs. R.P. Thomas, Kenneth Lamar Rutledge, Harry Cook, Tyrone Williamson, Dondi Robert Wells, Johnny Morris, Johnathan Fuss, Wyrin R. Crankfield, Kenneth Lee Bryan, Amanda Suddeth, David Anthony Conkle.
Sept. 2: J.D. Stephens Jr., Richard Francis Burford, F.E. Gibson, Donna Arlene Cawthon, Grover Cochran, Mrs. Helen Brenda Williams, Andy Kersey, Mrs. O.E. Nutt, Johnathan Thurston, Ken Hawley, Justin Fisher, Evelyn Taylor, Robert Eidson.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.