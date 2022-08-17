Aug. 17: Harvey Leonard Jordan, Linda Hester, Mike Maddox, Toye Williamson, Vanessa Kimbell Potts, Dan Kenneth Rivers Jr., Christopher McRay Long, Kenyana Johnson, Brad Lunsford, Jaquela Q. Douglas, Linda Maddox.
Aug. 18: Marci Amelia Maddox, Doris Johnson, Hattie Kate Berry, JoAnn Mangham, Pamela Sue Grady, Douglas Raymond Tingle, Dolores King, Gretchen Carmichael, Wendy Daniel, Marcie Kathleen Glidewell, Joseph Daniel Adsit, Jr., Jacquelyn Watson, Ben Armistead, Bill Grant, Lurlyne Maddox.
Aug. 19: Bettie Jean Britt, Rita Thompson, Ronald Allen Harrison, Patty Corley, Richard B. Best, Skip Huggins, Janet Walden, Sara McCullogh, Benjamin Lee Hamlin, Okemus Anu Grier.
Aug. 20: Edith Elizabeth Bond, Sandra McLees Cook, Laverne Stephens, Michael Letson, David Peck, Ronnie Acre, Billy Mullis, Danny Bunn, April Brooks.
Aug. 21: Mrs. Pam Pelt, Lecil Johnson, Helen Craig, Mrs. L.G. McKibben, Linda Lou Reeves, Clarice Annette McClure, Gerald Wayne Grabey, Nancy Pritchett, Peggy Colwell, Mrs. James Hollingsworth, David Parker, Mrs. Martha T. Blake, Robby Youngblood, Mrs. Charlotte Green Young, William Paul James Jr., Kathryn Thomas, Mike Johnson, Nicholas Keith Power, Serenity McEachern, Austin Burns.
Aug. 22: Emma Williams Chapman, Billy Benton, Albert Ronald Johnson, Mary Avanell Townsend, Ellen Phillips Maddox, Deidra Yates, Jennie Lou Singley, Mrs. Lucile Moore, David Dennis Evans, Marsha Kapiloff, Paula Kapiloff, Lawrence Perkins, Kenneth L. Parrish, Jr., Charles McClendon, Ginger Peterson, Tracy Dilbeck, Blanche E. Johnson, Joshua Robert Cordy, Carl E. Holt Jr., Jill Mason, Crystal Dunn.
Aug. 23: Mrs. L.G. Daniel, Mrs. D.W. Cochran, Merrell Price, David Carlton Morris, Mrs. Warren Smith, Dolly Couch, Mary Anne Gardner, Jan Harmon, Margaret Miller, Malcolm Dahlin, Donald C. McKibben, Mrs. Mary Bannister, Sam J. Elliott, Ann Nicole Mullis, Sylvia Loyd, Susan Strickland, Haley Marie Moncrief, Betty Place, Todd Evans, Kaidence Barnes.
Aug. 24: Don Koch, Lawrence Whidby, Vel Pulliam, Mrs. J.L. Fletcher, Jr., Kay Vaughn, Mrs. Odessa Cochran, Pamela Adams, Grandee Ray, Paul Kelley, Amy Bevis, William J. Barnes Jr., Ruth Lininger, Mrs. Kenneth L. Parker, Carol Thomas, Jeanette White, Francie Russell, Jerry Kelly, Joshua Maddox, Marie DeVore Dennison, Audrey Battle.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
