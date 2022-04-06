April 6: Sallie Hardy, Glenn L. Potts, Cynthia Glidewell, Mrs. Sara Burdette, Glynn Kelley, Leslie S. White, Barbara Gray, Carol Boan, Dawn Green, Guy Adams, Robert Van Johnson.
April 7: Mrs. J.W. Duffey Jr., Virgil Hattaway, Mrs. Dick Compton, Mrs. Letson Britton, Kenny Turner, Patricia Ann Brown, Cindy Bachelor, April Darlene Padgett, Kendra Appling.
April 8: Tyler Weems, Douglas Harrison, Mrs. Forrest Marshall, Mrs. Jay W. Childress, Tammy Marie Bunn, Jamie Townsend, Karen W. Welch, Allison Kathryn Wilson, Kaedy Leigh Cawthon, Meredith Lanier Cook, Crissy Moore, Chaderrik M. Ammons.
April 9: Alfred Coleman, Alice Ann Moore, Geraldine Barnes, Mrs. J.S. Robison, Mrs. LaDelle Letson, Billy Joe Reeves, Alan Dickson Jones, Claudette Harper, Mrs. Wesley Eugene Cook, Mrs. Charles Kelly, Joyce L. Fears, April Patricia Lawson, Nikki Wise, Jessica Brown.
April 10: Willie Ruth Barnes, Franklin Bohannon, Patricia Cleveland, Christa June Hall, C.F. Phillips, Jr., Mrs. E.L. Crum, Mrs. Perry Wilkes, Margaret Beville, Ann Bryant, Kaylee Nicole Kersey, Ashley Celeste Smith, Thad McCravy, Mae Bell Jester.
April 11: Virgil Richardson, Deborah Jean Fears, Cherry Mae James, Betty Darnell, Crystal Smith, Kenneth Nicholson, Gail Briscoe, April Lynn Mauldin.
April 12: Jimmy Moss, Ruth Hooten, H.O. Barnes, Mrs. A.D. Mason, Olin Ingram, Mrs. Ted Evans, Jimmy Knowles, Blanche McCall, Gary Nutt, Julie Ann Sibley, Ibra Brown Osa, Claire Rozelle, Mrs. Dennis Dunagan, David Ruff, Scott Cobb, Jon Ouzts, Tommy Turner, Mrs. Phillip Greene, Barbara Wise, Dana Christina Moore, Breanna Brooks.
April 13: Anderson Singley, Claude Maddox, Mrs. Maurice Maddox, Thomas David Wells, Peggy Evans, Melissa Pulliam Griffin, Mrs. Edna O’Quinn, Mrs. Frances Dreyer, Mrs. Charles A. David, John Russell Richardson, Thomas F. Jordan, Brian Rains, Jason Ramey Pace, Shana Ashley Weeter, Holly Danielle Wood, Dianne England, Michelle Jones, Jeffery S. Duke.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
