April 28: Irvin Ross, Albert Willard, Gene Harper, Bobby Pope, Kenneth Wilson Pullin, Mrs. G.R. Tutton, Patsy Colwell, W.S. Belmont Jr., Mrs. Richard Hightower, Mae Linch, Kyle Myrick, Kevin Wesley Cook.
April 29: Lois Ham, Elder Owen, Eleanor Weaver, O.B. Colwell, Sara Martha Childs, Grover C. Faulkner Jr., Richard Jack Thompson, Ray Morris Smith, Frances Ruth Maddox, Suzy Collins, Tommy Eidson, Wanda M. Goggins, Charles A. Danner, Amy Williams, Alan Williams, David Guillory, John Clayton Cochran, Beth Barfield, Nikki R. Battle, Demontnes Weaver, Glenda Pippin Kinard, Sampson Pearson.
April 30: Mrs. Carl Hamlin, Mrs. C.F. Smith, Eloise Washington, Eugene Williams, Leonard Franklin Barnes, Mrs. W.L. Wells, Jack Knowles, Mrs. G.C. Faulkner, David E. Rice, Ross Sessions, Chris Wood, Barrett Hoard, Elaine Morgan, Bill Parker, Marie Boatright, Emily Carr Jinks, Gary Spohn, Elizabeth Leigh Jones, LaWanda Lockhart, Tequila Conwell, Jane Pippin Tanner, Bill Cheatwood.
May 1: Eugene Minter, David Frank Price, Katherine Phillips, Mrs. Bill Milner, Thomas Cook, Phillip Lee Minton, Catherine Louise Ball, Myrtle Rose Grant Jones, Darlene Bunn, Mrs. Nettie J. Fisk, Mrs. Ralph Allen, W.H. Gordon, Darlene Wilson, Mrs. Violet Swann, Mrs. Edie Wright, Terry Wade, Barbara Daniel, Mrs. Joe B. Jones, Scott Cardell.
May 2: Homer Spencer, Michael Williamson, Mrs. Grace Baxter, Eugene Mitchell, Teri M. Leigh, Becky Plymel, Fred Miller, John Bevard, Charles P. Boyce, Bobby Sealey, Lucille Smith, Lester Kyle Bankston.
May 3: Mrs. D.T. Ford, Everette Cochran, Dale Rosser, James Lawrence Biles, Jr., Brenda Sue Turner, Lee Ross, Shelly Renee Cardell, Jennifer James, R. Corey Woodard, Calvin Merrill Head.
May 4: Mrs. J.W. Fincher, Pamela Sue Mosteller, Brenda Scott, Mrs. Gladys M. Long, Tracy Renee James, Melanie Daniel, John Freeman III.
May 5: Elizabeth Brooks, Mary Sue Jackson, Mrs. Tony King, Doris Blessett, Mrs. D.D. Carpenter, Lynn Hoard, Lee Anne Jackson, Brenda King, Susan Street, Wayne A. Norsworthy, Tommy Sims, Brenda King.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
