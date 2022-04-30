April 20: Elizabeth Duke, Mrs. Dan Thurston, Joan Gail Johnson, Brenda Godsey, Johnny Knowles, Warren Randolph Hodges Jr., Perry Crowder, Mrs. Neil Earnhart, Billy Biles, Johnna Coleman, Glynn Bunch, Bobby Lusk, Christie Brooks, Thomas Hicks.
April 21: Charles Randall Turner, F.D. Hunt, Dwight Daniel, Tina Jordan, Paul Franklin Jr., Danny Washington, Thomas Matthew Briscoe, Benjamin David Boland, Quanderious Ra’mon Grier, Carlo Brewer, Britney V. Ide, Jared L. Osa, Dakota Underwood.
April 22: M.F. Batchelor, Virginia Haynes, Terry Kitchens, Mark Elveen Mixon, Larry Lofton, Mrs. Jack Youngblood, Lisa Benton, Audrey Dodson, Justin Monroe Berry, Tony F. Roberts Jr., Ken Wallis.
April 23: George Lamar Morton Jr., Charles Keith Williams, Susan Biles, Evelyn Forster, Antonio Terrell Johnson, Johnathan Jerome Taylor, Haikeem Stewart, Corey Cornell White.
April 24: Mary Spencer, Carol Ann Ingram, Richard Kapiloff, Kip Cobb, Gene Campbell, Ralph Campbell Sr., Mrs. Pat Hopkins, Rachael Thurston, Mrs. Teresa Franklin, Felicia Moore, Lee Towery, Joshua Thompson, Kentreavious Puente’ Bell, Rhett William Whatley, Terra Brooks, Justin A. Andrews, Georgia Andrews, Charlanthia D. Thurman, Marisa M. Gibson, Joshua David Dennison.
April 25: W.A. Barnes, Mrs. T.H. Faulkner, June Lane, Karen Garr, Jan Johnson, Mrs. Marion Mobley, Lisa Rich, William Burton Jones, Eric Padgett, George L. Thornton, DeRonald McQuavius Fears, David Michael Cook Jr., Seth Strickland, Laura Thompson Wright.
April 26: S.L. Thomas, Jerry Long, Mrs. J.T. Harris, Mrs. John Butler, Jane Thurston, Bennie Akin Thurston, R.E. Patrick, Mrs. C.R. Watkins, Mrs. T.J. Guthery, Tommy James, Billy Lane, Bonnie James, Mac Long, William Delano Williamson III, Erin Stanley Nelson, Mike Batchelor, Mrs. H. Dan Smith, Billy Darsey, James W. Jenkins, Michael Gray, Mrs. Walter Zant, Joseph Waits, Matthew Lee Peters, Ellen Glidewell, Paul Steven Bryan, Tony Norsworthy.
April 27: Tommy McMichael, Mrs. C.E. Landers, John Michael Wallace, Jack Copeland, Bobby Harrison, David Scott Barnes, Donna Berryhill, Billy Franklin, E.B. Mason, Beverly Coogler, Kathy Morgan, Shawn Hall, Sammy Smith, Sandra Smith, Jana Price, B.B. Doster, Dana Williams, Jonathan W. Crooks, Cameron Perdichizzi.
Editor’s note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person’s date of birth.
