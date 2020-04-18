April 15: James Long, Leslie Thaxton, W.M. Boyd, Larry Reeves, Mrs. W.H. Kitchens, Sonny Wilson, Mark Milton, Ellen Brewer, Tommy Plymel, Mrs. H.L. Cook, Mrs. Charles Polk, Amy Saunders, Mrs. L.A. Yalt, Janet Stroud, Corey Chandler Moncrief, Michele Kent, Paul Lawrence, Michael A. Lawson, Jared C. Hart.
April 16: Felton Smith, Joyce Taylor, Franklin Batchelor, Jean Ann Evans, Richard Ivey, George Lindsey, Pam Landrum, Douglas Frost, Rodshune F. Head, Jerald Ballard.
April 17: Elizabeth Juanita Johnson, Henry F. Grady, Mrs. J.W. Blackley, Hazel Darnell, Vanessa Atkinson, David Cawthon, Mrs. E.W. Gibson, Mrs. Robert P. Friddell, Norman Pietrykowski, Mary Beck, Nicole Maddox, April Nicole Romanelli, Lauren E. Kelly.
April 18: Larry Reeves, Tommy Armstrong, Debra Cochran, Jon Ross, Mrs. James B. Moore, Mrs. Larry Youngblood, Justin Phillips, Lisa Barnes, Keldrin L. Strickland.
April 19: Gywndel Brooks, Margaret Taylor, Mrs. W.H. Duke, George H. Roberts, William Mitchell, James Beverly Rogers, Henry Lawrence Britton, James Samuel Gainer, Jr., Helen Black, L.M. Durham, Carey Van Thaxton, David Michael Hunt, Steve Cawthon, Tom McNamara, Lewis Walsenham, Leamon Carter, Ken Turner, David Lee Long, Robert Benjamin Conkle, Erin Burdette, Makisha Biles.
April 20: Elizabeth Duke, Mrs. Dan Thurston, Joan Gail Johnson, Brenda Godsey, Johnny Knowles, Warren Randolph Hodges, Jr., Perry Crowder, Mrs. Neil Earnhart, Billy Biles, Johnna Coleman, Glynn Bunch, Bobby Lusk, Christie Brooks, Thomas Hicks.
April 21: Charles Randall Turner, F.D. Hunt, Dwight Daniel, Tina Jordan, Paul Franklin Jr., Danny Washington, Thomas Matthew Briscoe, Benjamin David Boland, Quanderious Ra’mon Grier, Carlo Brewer, Britney V. Ide, Jared L. Osa, Dakota Underwood.
April 22: M.F. Batchelor, Virginia Haynes, Terry Kitchens, Mark Elveen Mixon, Larry Lofton, Mrs. Jack Youngblood, Lisa Benton, Audrey Dodson, Justin Monroe Berry, Tony F. Roberts Jr., Ken Wallis.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
