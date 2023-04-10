Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS... Relative Humidities as low as 25 percent can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH can be expected along with gusts up to 25 MPH. With drying fuels, high fire danger conditions may be possible. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.