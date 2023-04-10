April 12: Jimmy Moss, Ruth Hooten, H.O. Barnes, Mrs. A.D. Mason, Olin Ingram, Mrs. Ted Evans, Jimmy Knowles, Blanche McCall, Gary Nutt, Julie Ann Sibley, Ibra Brown Osa, Claire Rozelle, Mrs. Dennis Dunagan, David Ruff, Scott Cobb, Jon Ouzts, Tommy Turner, Mrs. Phillip Greene, Barbara Wise, Dana Christina Moore, Breanna Brooks.

April 13: Anderson Singley, Claude Maddox, Mrs. Maurice Maddox, Thomas David Wells, Peggy Evans, Melissa Pulliam Griffin, Mrs. Edna O’Quinn, Mrs. Frances Dreyer, Mrs. Charles A. David, John Russell Richardson, Thomas F. Jordan, Brian Rains, Jason Ramey Pace, Shana Ashley Weeter, Holly Danielle Wood, Dianne England, Michelle Jones, Jeffery S. Duke.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.