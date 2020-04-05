April 1: Kelvin Noel Reese, Mrs. Will Thompson, James Warthen Cook, Dolly Barnes, Mrs. W.M. Thompson, Betty F. Singley Leonard, Sandra “Boonie” O’Neal, Mrs. Walter Rozelle, Reginald Allen, Bob Pope, Mrs. Louise Berry, Mrs. Mary Branblett, Ashley Hart, Ashley R. Walden, Stephen Christopher Dague.
April 2: Edward Leaverne Cook, Ernest Brooks, C.B. Guest III, Mrs. Marvin Mangham, Roy Keith Williams, Jeffery Lawson, Larry Lofton, Devin Phillips, Frankie F. Rains, Mrs. Rita Brock, Ricky Hines, Brett Allen Staples.
April 3: Mrs. Gaynelle Rutledge, Ronald Smith, Phillip Plymel, Steven Cobb, Ricky Cannon, Gale S. Moore, Angie Barnes, Avis H. Brown, Branan James Norsworthy, James E. Smith, Jr., John David Morris, Kendra K. Lowery.
April 4: Mrs. Bobby Williamson, Mrs. Aubrey Rooks, Ronald Darsey, Donald Darsey, Leigh Ann Letson, Linda Floyd, William J. Hart, Guy L. Smith, Sallie Whitaker, Clark Burge, Brad Earnhart, Mike Patterson, Paul Meares, Terri Emory, Aaliyah Turner.
April 5: Bobby Jack Williamson, Chlora Mae Lummus, Mrs. J.F. Burney, Deborah Leigh Hammond, Debra Craig, Miss Kay Wright, Chester Wilkins, Debbie Hamlin, Thomas Aldine Carmichael III, Stephanie Whitaker, Michael Collins, Patrick Ashworth, Tiffany O. James, Brian Noble.
April 6: Sallie Hardy, Glenn L. Potts, Cynthia Glidewell, Mrs. Sara Burdette, Glynn Kelley, Leslie S. White, Barbara Gray, Carol Boan, Dawn Green, Guy Adams, Robert Van Johnson.
April 7: Mrs. J.W. Duffey Jr., Virgil Hattaway, Mrs. Dick Compton, Mrs. Letson Britton, Kenny Turner, Patricia Ann Brown, Cindy Bachelor, April Darlene Padgett, Kendra Appling.
April 8: Tyler Weems, Douglas Harrison, Mrs. Forrest Marshall, Mrs. Jay W. Childress, Tammy Marie Bunn, Jamie Townsend, Karen W. Welch, Allison Kathryn Wilson, Kaedy Leigh Cawthon, Meredith Lanier Cook, Crissy Moore, Chaderrik M. Ammons.
Editor's note: If you know someone on this list who has died or no longer wishes their birthday to be published, please notify the JPA by emailing alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com. Please include the person's date of birth.
