HOOVER, Ala. — Jackson Lake agent Wally Cawthon was named an Aqua Award winner for his national achievements in lake real estate at Lake Homes Realty’s 2019 Agent Summit, held Oct. 15-17.
Hoover, Ala.-based Lake Homes Realty is currently licensed in 26 states and is expanding into additional sates.
“Wally is one of our company’s best ambassadors,” said company CEO Glenn S. Phillips. “Each year he continues to impress us with his hard work and dedication, and we are proud to present him with this award.”
The Aqua Award is presented to Lake Homes Realty agents who close a minimum of $3.5 million and up to, but not including, $10 million in total transaction volume between Sept. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.
“This year, Aqua Award honorees represented more than 40 lake markets across the country,” Phillips said. “Agents like Wally are why Lake Homes Realty is so successful.”
As an award winner, Cawthon was also recognized for his effort and performance by receiving the Premier Agent designation, which names him among the brokerage’s top producers.
