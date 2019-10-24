First National Bank of Griffin has announced the addition of Bruce Bartholomew as a senior vice president and commercial lender.
Bartholomew comes to FNB Griffin with over 35 years of varied commercial banking background in the south-metro Atlanta market. Most recently, Bartholomew has been with Ameris Bank where his market focus was predominantly in Butts and Henry counties.
Prior to his time in those markets, he served for a period as Griffin area market executive for the former Bank South. In his current role with FNB Griffin, Bartholomew will be responsible for developing and servicing commercial loan and deposit relationships throughout the bank’s market areas of Spalding and surrounding counties.
A native of Griffin, Bartholomew is a 1978 graduate of Auburn University with a degree in finance. Bruce and his wife Susan are members of St. George’s Episcopal Church where he presently serves as treasurer. They have two grown children and reside in Jackson.
“We are extremely pleased to add a banker of Bruce’s caliber and experience to our commercial banking team at First National. I have known Bruce for most all of his career and have always been impressed with his knowledge, character and care for his customers,” said FNB Griffin president Chuck Copeland.