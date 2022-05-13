Those of us who knew him have lots of stories about Walter Carmichael. And while many of them might seem unbelievable, like tall tales of some mythical Paul Bunyan or John Henry from Middle Georgia, they are probably true. Walter was larger than life, never met a stranger, had no enemies, and made magic happen. So I want to share a few anecdotes here that are not my best Walter Carmichael stories, but are maybe some of the most telling for those of you who never had the pleasure of his company.

When he was editor of this paper, Walter stumbled on news wherever he went. Any errand to refill a paper box in Flovilla or deliver a missing paper to a resident in East Jackson usually yielded some tip or idea for a story. This wasn’t because Walter was looking for news, but he talked to people. He talked to everybody. And he knew how to get other people to talk, what questions to ask and how to make that person feel listened-to. Those are invaluable skills for a journalist and probably for us all.

Anyway, one day in the office the phone rang and after a few rings Walter decided it was his turn to answer. “Progress-Argus,” he said. After a confused moment it was clear someone had dialed the wrong number, not a “oops, trying to call Carmichael Insurance Agency and mis-dialed” call, but the caller had no idea we were a newspaper. That did not stop Walter. He asked where the caller was from, and then if he knew so-and-so, and then about relatives who lived in the Butts County area, and then about what the caller was up to these days. From my desk a few feet away, I sat in wonder: it’s a wrong number, but the conversation went on for several minutes. And Walter sold the caller a subscription to the newspaper.

Another time, Walter came into the office hot off a mid-day tennis match with Richard Milam. Inside the office, he found a local Boy Scout troop visiting to learn how the paper was produced. My job was to guide them through the process, show them the antique technology (probably still) on display in the office and convince them to become writers someday. I like to think the Scouts were enthralled, but that was probably a gross exaggeration. Walter sat down in his chair, listened for a minute, and then produced a deck of cards. Now, I had never seen Walter with a deck of cards but this next part should have come as no surprise. He regaled the Scouts for the next 10 minutes with card tricks. Heck, he regaled the whole JPA staff. Card tricks! Who has those? Walter did, but I had never known.

Recommended for you +18 US airlines most likely to bump passengers Stacker collected information from the April 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report to rank airlines based on how often they “bump,” or deny boarding, passengers. Click for more.

Finally for today, there was the time Walter and I were coming back from either Bacon or Appling county where the Jackson High School girls basketball team was in a playoff game. We were driving back up I-16 and as we approached Macon our talk turned to the early days of the Allman Brothers. Walter had, of course, been there for those early days, and seen them perform at Grant’s Lounge where they got their start. I had never been to Grant’s and Walter said he hadn’t been there in well over a decade. So — and I feel safe writing this now — we made the executive decision to go to Grant’s and check out the Friday night scene.

Well, at least that night, Grant’s was pumping bass music that could be heard down the block where Walter parked. I followed his lead up to the point that he strode right past the very large bouncer who was chatting with two other dudes near the open door. I’m not sure that bouncer had ever even considered that a middle-aged white guy with long, thin, wispy hair would barge right by him. I stopped because… well, I was out of my element. The bouncer tracked Walter down, exchanged words, and… we were admitted without paying a cover charge. Walter talked about the photos on the wall and some of the times he had there as we made our way to the bar and waited for Mr. Grant’s son. He showed up, chatted with Walter about old times, and we got two free beers. Maybe four. Honestly, I was a bit on edge; Walter, not at all.

Walter could walk through any door. Walter could talk to any person. Walter could put together a personal column in about half an hour on deadline that went on wild tangents but (usually, almost always) ended up with a great lesson or thought. He occasionally phoned Hello, Butts County and left cryptic messages intended to stir up confusion. He loved his family. He loved his community. He loved life. Maybe most importantly, Walter showed and shared that love every single day. If you knew him at all, you have a Walter story. And that story is undoubtedly a positive, happy, maybe even crazy story. Share it with someone, and Walter’s positive energy will live forever.

Marshall Avett is a former editor of the Progress-Argus. He lives in Avondale Estates with his wife and two daughters and teaches at Chamblee High School.